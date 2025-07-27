News

WATCH | Officer cop still fighting for justice after six years

Fired then beaten up, former colonel wants to testify in Mkhwanazi inquiry

27 July 2025 - 00:00
Thanduxolo Jika Senior investigative reporter

Former top cop Lt-Col Mpho Kwinika, who played a critical role in exposing the failed attempt by police top brass to purchase a R45m grabber during the ANC’s 2017 conference, was brutally assaulted by fellow police officers six years ago...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eight-year battle down Hermanus path of resistance ends in breathtaking views News
  2. Witness describes R33m Arthur Kaplan jewellery heist in court News
  3. Zondo blasts Ramaphosa over state capture Politics
  4. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News
  5. Ekurhuleni paid consultancy R5m for work that was never done Politics

Latest Videos

Ivory Coast President Ouattara, 83, says will seek fourth term • FRANCE 24 ...
Tsunami waves build in California as threat downgraded in Hawaii and Japan | ...