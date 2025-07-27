Questions of legal powers and rationality will dominate in MKP’s ConCourt case on Mchunu

In court papers filed on Friday, Zuma accuses Ramaphosa of ‘indecipherable gobbledygook’

The political intrigue around the allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mhkwanazi has dominated public debate since his bombshell media conference earlier this month. But when the Constitutional Court sits on Wednesday to hear the case between the MK Party and President Cyril Ramaphosa, it will be legal questions that will likely be front and centre: questions of vires — legal powers — and rationality. ..