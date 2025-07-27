Dear reader,
Former chief justice Raymond Zondo has, in unprecedented fashion, unleashed a scathing rebuke to President Cyril Ramaphosa, questioning his commitment to the fight against corruption. What seems to have particularly irked Zondo was that he had to swear in cabinet ministers who had serious state capture findings against them. “It was like the president was saying, ‘I don’t care what you have found about these people. I think they are good enough to be promoted,’” Zondo told the Sunday Times.
Elsewhere, finance minister Enoch Godongwana warned his now disgraced cabinet colleague Nobuhle Nkabane about malfeasance at the local government sector education & training authority (LGSeta) three months ago, but she ignored the warning until this week — well, just a few hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa showed her the door. The Sunday Times can reveal that Godongwana told the former minister of higher education in April that the process to appoint the CEO of the LGSeta, Ineeleng Molete, was beset with irregularities and possible criminal conduct.
The National Treasury, seeking to rein in runaway spending by government departments and public entities, has introduced a radical new set of budget guidelines that will keep them on a much tighter leash. It described the 2026 medium-term expenditure framework, unveiled this week, as representing “an important shift in how South Africa plans, prioritises and allocates public resources”. Will this be enough to eliminate waste and also help obviate the budgetary drama the country was subjected to between February and when appropriations were voted on the past week? The answers are in the Business Times.
For this and much more, get a copy of the Sunday Times.
Happy reading.
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone
Click on the image to access the e-edition.
Image: Sunday Times
Dear reader,
Former chief justice Raymond Zondo has, in unprecedented fashion, unleashed a scathing rebuke to President Cyril Ramaphosa, questioning his commitment to the fight against corruption. What seems to have particularly irked Zondo was that he had to swear in cabinet ministers who had serious state capture findings against them. “It was like the president was saying, ‘I don’t care what you have found about these people. I think they are good enough to be promoted,’” Zondo told the Sunday Times.
Elsewhere, finance minister Enoch Godongwana warned his now disgraced cabinet colleague Nobuhle Nkabane about malfeasance at the local government sector education & training authority (LGSeta) three months ago, but she ignored the warning until this week — well, just a few hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa showed her the door. The Sunday Times can reveal that Godongwana told the former minister of higher education in April that the process to appoint the CEO of the LGSeta, Ineeleng Molete, was beset with irregularities and possible criminal conduct.
The National Treasury, seeking to rein in runaway spending by government departments and public entities, has introduced a radical new set of budget guidelines that will keep them on a much tighter leash. It described the 2026 medium-term expenditure framework, unveiled this week, as representing “an important shift in how South Africa plans, prioritises and allocates public resources”. Will this be enough to eliminate waste and also help obviate the budgetary drama the country was subjected to between February and when appropriations were voted on the past week? The answers are in the Business Times.
For this and much more, get a copy of the Sunday Times.
Happy reading.
READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:
Zondo blasts Ramaphosa over state capture
How to ruin a good battle
Shock as armed cops evict HR executive from Ceta offices
Former police head called out in court over ‘intelligence report’
Ramaphosa says DA’s ‘empty’ threats played no role in Nkabane’s axing
Mampara of the week: Kenny Kunene
Doubts cast on battle to root out SA corruption
How Nkabane sat on her hands despite Seta red flag
Fresh search for Joshlin Smith stirs pain in Saldanha
Ramalepe, Dlamini: Banyana's heart and soul
Is Rassie a madman, maverick or genius? All in one
WATCH | Officer cop still fighting for justice after six years
Now the hard part starts in hunt for teen porn perps
Investor pressure mounts as Nestlé underperforms, share price lags
Zikode set to fight royalties court ruling over 'Jerusalema'
Treasury’s tough love on spending
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos