Read the Sunday Times e-edition

27 July 2025 - 00:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
The latest copy of the Sunday Times.
Image: Sunday Times

Dear reader,

Former chief justice Raymond Zondo has, in unprecedented fashion, unleashed a scathing rebuke to President Cyril Ramaphosa, questioning his commitment to the fight against corruption. What seems to have particularly irked Zondo was that he had to swear in cabinet ministers who had serious state capture findings against them. “It was like the president was saying, ‘I don’t care what you have found about these people. I think they are good enough to be promoted,’” Zondo told the Sunday Times.

Elsewhere, finance minister Enoch Godongwana warned his now disgraced cabinet colleague Nobuhle Nkabane about malfeasance at the local government sector education & training authority (LGSeta) three months ago, but she ignored the warning until this week — well, just a few hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa showed her the door. The Sunday Times can reveal that Godongwana told the former minister of higher education in April that the process to appoint the CEO of the LGSeta, Ineeleng Molete, was beset with irregularities and possible criminal conduct. 

The National Treasury, seeking to rein in runaway spending by government departments and public entities, has introduced a radical new set of budget guidelines that will keep them on a much tighter leash. It described the 2026 medium-term expenditure framework, unveiled this week, as representing “an important shift in how South Africa plans, prioritises and allocates public resources”. Will this be enough to eliminate waste and also help obviate the budgetary drama the country was subjected to between February and when appropriations were voted on the past week? The answers are in the Business Times. 

For this and much more, get a copy of the Sunday Times.

Happy reading.

READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:

Zondo blasts Ramaphosa over state capture

Former chief justice tells of his 'pain' in swearing in ministers named in his state capture report
News
4 days ago

How to ruin a good battle

MK Party gets so excited about expropriation it joins a GNU vote
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Shock as armed cops evict HR executive from Ceta offices

Sources say staff fearful as CEO conducts hunt for whistleblowers
News
4 days ago

Former police head called out in court over ‘intelligence report’

Former national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole was this week called out in the Pretoria high court for using a nonexistent intelligence report ...
News
4 days ago

Ramaphosa says DA’s ‘empty’ threats played no role in Nkabane’s axing

With the Appropriation Bill passed, President Ramaphosa says the DA couldn’t oppose it without risking their place in the government of national ...
News
4 days ago

Mampara of the week: Kenny Kunene

Kenny Kunene, the reformed convict and now former Patriotic Alliance deputy leader, did his bit this week to further blur the lines between our ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Doubts cast on battle to root out SA corruption

The decision by two business lobby groups to keep state capture enabling companies as members is disappointing
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

How Nkabane sat on her hands despite Seta red flag

Finance minister warned her three months ago about irregularities at LGSeta, but her first response was this week — hours before her sacking
News
4 days ago

Fresh search for Joshlin Smith stirs pain in Saldanha

Police fanned the still-fresh trauma of Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha on Friday when they searched again for clues in the disappearance ...
News
4 days ago

Ramalepe, Dlamini: Banyana's heart and soul

The tenacious pixie we call Lebohang Ramalepe twirled through the late night air. She pranced past the pool at Banyana Banyana’s hotel and made for ...
Sport
4 days ago

Is Rassie a madman, maverick or genius? All in one

These are the questions I see asked in New Zealand about Rassie Erasmus’s Springboks selections for the last month. It makes for an interesting chat.
Sport
4 days ago

WATCH | Officer cop still fighting for justice after six years

Fired then beaten up, former colonel wants to testify in Mkhwanazi inquiry
News
4 days ago

Now the hard part starts in hunt for teen porn perps

Tech giant Meta has handed over data on WhatsApp and Instagram accounts, but deep digging is still required
News
4 days ago

Investor pressure mounts as Nestlé underperforms, share price lags

Nestle has launched a review of its underperforming vitamins business that could lead to the divestment of some brands, it said
Business Times
4 days ago

Zikode set to fight royalties court ruling over 'Jerusalema'

"This sort of behaviour is only taking place because Nomcebo is a woman. It has never happened that something so brazen, so blatant takes this long ...
News
4 days ago

Treasury’s tough love on spending

New budget guidelines seek to save money by  demanding state departments account for every cent they plan to spend
Business Times
4 days ago
