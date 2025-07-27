Shock as armed cops evict HR executive from Ceta offices
Sources say staff fearful as CEO conducts hunt for whistleblowers
27 July 2025 - 00:00
There was high drama at the construction education & training authority (Ceta) headquarters in Midrand this week when acting human resources executive Brian Tyebileyo was fired and then frogmarched out by armed police as part of an apparent whistleblower hunt. ..
