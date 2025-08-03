News

ConCourt has beaten me to the ground — Makate

'Please Call Me' inventor says he suffered a travesty of justice when he was slapped with costs by the Constitutional Court, which sent the dispute back to the Supreme Court of Appeal

03 August 2025 - 00:00
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

“Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate feels “beaten to the ground” by the Constitutional Court after being made to pay costs in a legal defeat in his protracted battle for compensation with Vodacom...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ConCourt has beaten me to the ground — Makate News
  2. Godongwana’s grim Jozi ultimatum Politics
  3. IN PICS | Inside Mashatile’s two palatial homes worth almost R70m Politics
  4. Drakensberg golf estate and lawyers slapped with costs after failed farm grabs News
  5. Things would have gone better for the NEC with Coke Politics

Latest Videos

Dexter: Original Sin | Official Trailer | Paramount+ With SHOWTIME
Warfare | Official Trailer HD | A24