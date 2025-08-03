ConCourt has beaten me to the ground — Makate
'Please Call Me' inventor says he suffered a travesty of justice when he was slapped with costs by the Constitutional Court, which sent the dispute back to the Supreme Court of Appeal
03 August 2025 - 00:00
“Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate feels “beaten to the ground” by the Constitutional Court after being made to pay costs in a legal defeat in his protracted battle for compensation with Vodacom...
