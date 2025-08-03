News

Five-year search for brother buried as pauper ends in family heartbreak

03 August 2025 - 00:00

Mthetheleli Rexe is traumatised after having had to examine several decomposing bodies exhumed in a search for his younger brother, who was buried as a pauper in Cape Town — but has nevertheless returned empty-handed to his family in the Eastern Cape. ..

