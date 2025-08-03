News

Hatching hope for South Africa's dwindling vultures

Claire Keeton Senior features writer

Twenty vulture chicks have been born this month under Vulpro’s captive breeding programme at Shamwari Private Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape — and more of the Cape and white-backed vultures are expected to hatch before the end of season in mid-August...

