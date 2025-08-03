Mango Groove's Claire Johnston still a special star that shines
When she joined the band in 1984 the singer had no idea that four decades later they would still dance some more
03 August 2025 - 00:00
Claire Johnston had no idea as a shy 17-year-old schoolgirl that becoming the lead singer of a mixed-race band towards the end of apartheid would unite the nation through a catchy blend of pop and township music. Such things were almost unheard of at the time...
