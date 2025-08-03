Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear reader,
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has read the riot act to Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero over the city’s chaotic finances, threatening to partially withhold Treasury funding if he fails to take decisive remedial action — within two weeks! What’s worse, the letter this week came as some of the smaller parties in the ANC-led coalition running the city demanded that Thapelo Amad of Al Jama-ah — who served a disastrous three-month term as mayor in 2023 — be put in charge of the metro’s purse strings as MMC for finance.
In a scathing letter to Morero on July 30, Godongwana detailed how in the financial year 2024 the municipality racked up a whopping R1.4bn in unauthorised expenditure, R22bn in irregular expenditure and R705m in fruitless and wasteful expenditure. The minister told Morero the metro, which has an annual budget of R89bn, had taken “little to no action” to address this problem.
In short, the minister is telling the mayor to lead. That this was necessary is not just telling; it's an indictment. After all, Joburg is the country’s biggest city by far — and one of the worst run. Still on municipalities, government officials at local level are sitting ducks for murderous power players who, on an annual basis, kill tens of council officials.
Number-crunchers tell the Sunday Times the killings are mostly related to corruption, inducing a chilling effect on reporting. At least 148 local government officials have been murdered in South Africa since 2018 — and the attacks have ramped up in the past four years. The deaths — predominantly linked to corruption, with those targeted often whistleblowers — need “urgent attention”, warns the South African Municipal Workers Union.
While national government officials have also come under attack, research by global crisis mapping initiative Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (Acled) shows that municipal officials in SA are most at risk. The government does not keep statistics on the murder of government officials, nor arrests and convictions in these cases. What many ordinary people see is simply that an official, or a whistleblower, has been killed. The best known of these is Babita Deokaran. The reasons, the executors and the master minds often remain unknown. As the issue of potentially devastating 30% import tariffs ordered by US President Donald Trump hung over the ANC national executive committee meeting this weekend, some members of the committee were more concerned with keeping warm and finding decent coffee.
The party had decided to move the meeting from the usual venue — the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg — amid a dispute over unpaid bills. This delayed debate of critical agenda items, including the future of the government of national unity and the impact of the Trump tariffs. In Business Times, a low-intensity battle is brewing between the National Treasury and the Reserve Bank over control of monetary policy, specifically whether the inflation target should be lowered.
Observers were stunned on Thursday at the repo rate announcement when governor Lesetja Kganyago declared that the monetary policy committee would now use forecasts with a 3% inflation anchor to inform future rate decisions.
Monetary policy has been anchored on a 3-6% inflation target for the past 25 years. However, Kganyago and the Bank have been pushing to amend the policy to lower the target.
There’s this and much more in the Sunday Times today.
Happy reading.
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone
Click on the image to access the e-edition.
Image: Sunday Times
Dear reader,
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has read the riot act to Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero over the city’s chaotic finances, threatening to partially withhold Treasury funding if he fails to take decisive remedial action — within two weeks! What’s worse, the letter this week came as some of the smaller parties in the ANC-led coalition running the city demanded that Thapelo Amad of Al Jama-ah — who served a disastrous three-month term as mayor in 2023 — be put in charge of the metro’s purse strings as MMC for finance.
In a scathing letter to Morero on July 30, Godongwana detailed how in the financial year 2024 the municipality racked up a whopping R1.4bn in unauthorised expenditure, R22bn in irregular expenditure and R705m in fruitless and wasteful expenditure. The minister told Morero the metro, which has an annual budget of R89bn, had taken “little to no action” to address this problem.
In short, the minister is telling the mayor to lead. That this was necessary is not just telling; it's an indictment. After all, Joburg is the country’s biggest city by far — and one of the worst run. Still on municipalities, government officials at local level are sitting ducks for murderous power players who, on an annual basis, kill tens of council officials.
Number-crunchers tell the Sunday Times the killings are mostly related to corruption, inducing a chilling effect on reporting. At least 148 local government officials have been murdered in South Africa since 2018 — and the attacks have ramped up in the past four years. The deaths — predominantly linked to corruption, with those targeted often whistleblowers — need “urgent attention”, warns the South African Municipal Workers Union.
While national government officials have also come under attack, research by global crisis mapping initiative Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (Acled) shows that municipal officials in SA are most at risk. The government does not keep statistics on the murder of government officials, nor arrests and convictions in these cases. What many ordinary people see is simply that an official, or a whistleblower, has been killed. The best known of these is Babita Deokaran. The reasons, the executors and the master minds often remain unknown. As the issue of potentially devastating 30% import tariffs ordered by US President Donald Trump hung over the ANC national executive committee meeting this weekend, some members of the committee were more concerned with keeping warm and finding decent coffee.
The party had decided to move the meeting from the usual venue — the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg — amid a dispute over unpaid bills. This delayed debate of critical agenda items, including the future of the government of national unity and the impact of the Trump tariffs. In Business Times, a low-intensity battle is brewing between the National Treasury and the Reserve Bank over control of monetary policy, specifically whether the inflation target should be lowered.
Observers were stunned on Thursday at the repo rate announcement when governor Lesetja Kganyago declared that the monetary policy committee would now use forecasts with a 3% inflation anchor to inform future rate decisions.
Monetary policy has been anchored on a 3-6% inflation target for the past 25 years. However, Kganyago and the Bank have been pushing to amend the policy to lower the target.
There’s this and much more in the Sunday Times today.
Happy reading.
READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:
Diamonds are a Paul's best friend
Sekhukhune bundle Galaxy out of MTN8, thanks to Grobler brace
Newcastle sign keeper Ramsdale on loan
Bloemfontein to host Bafana Bafana’s 2006 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria
It’s Ouaddou’s turn to run league race better than Riveiro
Appollis shines on Bucs debut
SAPS blows R530m on civil claims
Things would have gone better for the NEC with Coke
The sushi struggle is over
Rassie spoilt for choice
The ANC is busy with a million things, except what matters most
History-seeking Pieter Coetzé looks to add freestyle to his arsenal
Salute women — every day
Godongwana’s grim Jozi ultimatum
Mampara of the week: Paul Mashatile
Black and singing off-key? You’re going to get tuned
Why the Boks are likely to beat the Wallabies
Local government must not be a killing ground and route to self-enrichment
SA cannot replace US trade with African trade
Haven't our top cops learnt any lessons from Jackie Selebi's fall?
Rhino horns go nuclear in quest for justice
IN PICS | Fashion police to prove local is lekker
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos