Read the Sunday Times e-edition

03 August 2025 - 06:26
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
The latest edition of the Sunday Times.
Image: Sunday Times

Dear reader,

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has read the riot act to Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero over the city’s chaotic finances, threatening to partially withhold Treasury funding if he fails to take decisive remedial action — within two weeks! What’s worse, the letter this week came as some of the smaller parties in the ANC-led coalition running the city demanded that Thapelo Amad of Al Jama-ah — who served a disastrous three-month term as mayor in 2023 — be put in charge of the metro’s purse strings as MMC for finance.

In a scathing letter to Morero on July 30, Godongwana detailed how in the financial year 2024 the municipality racked up a whopping R1.4bn in unauthorised expenditure, R22bn in irregular expenditure and R705m in fruitless and wasteful expenditure. The minister told Morero the metro, which has an annual budget of R89bn, had taken “little to no action” to address this problem.

In short, the minister is telling the mayor to lead. That this was necessary is not just telling; it's an indictment. After all, Joburg is the country’s biggest city by far — and one of the worst run. Still on municipalities, government officials at local level are sitting ducks for murderous power players who, on an annual basis, kill tens of council officials.

Number-crunchers tell the Sunday Times the killings are mostly related to corruption, inducing a chilling effect on reporting. At least 148 local government officials have been murdered in South Africa since 2018 — and the attacks have ramped up in the past four years. The deaths — predominantly linked to corruption, with those targeted often whistleblowers — need “urgent attention”, warns the South African Municipal Workers Union.

While national government officials have also come under attack, research by global crisis mapping initiative Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (Acled) shows that municipal officials in SA are most at risk. The government does not keep statistics on the murder of government officials, nor arrests and convictions in these cases. What many ordinary people see is simply that an official, or a whistleblower, has been killed. The best known of these is Babita Deokaran. The reasons, the executors and the master minds often remain unknown. As the issue of potentially devastating 30% import tariffs ordered by US President Donald Trump hung over the ANC national executive committee meeting this weekend, some members of the committee were more concerned with keeping warm and finding decent coffee. 

The party had decided to move the meeting from the usual venue — the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg — amid a dispute over unpaid bills. This delayed debate of critical agenda items, including the future of the government of national unity and the impact of the Trump tariffs.  In Business Times, a low-intensity battle is brewing between the National Treasury and the Reserve Bank over control of monetary policy, specifically whether the inflation target should be lowered. 

Observers were stunned on Thursday at the repo rate announcement when governor Lesetja Kganyago declared that the monetary policy committee would now use forecasts with a 3% inflation anchor to inform future rate decisions.

Monetary policy has been anchored on a 3-6% inflation target for the past 25 years. However, Kganyago and the Bank have been pushing to amend the policy to lower the target. 

There’s this and much more in the Sunday Times today.

Happy reading.

Diamonds are a Paul's best friend

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has been in the news this week for all the wrong reasons — and not for the first time.
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

Sekhukhune bundle Galaxy out of MTN8, thanks to Grobler brace

Sekhukhune United bounced back from two goals down to beat TS Galaxy 3-2 at New Peter Mokaba Stadium to secure a place in the MTN8 semifinals.
Sport
17 hours ago

Newcastle sign keeper Ramsdale on loan

Newcastle United have signed former Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Southampton on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said yesterday ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Bloemfontein to host Bafana Bafana’s 2006 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria

Bafana Bafana's hugely important 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Nigeria will be played at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on September 9, ...
Sport
17 hours ago

It’s Ouaddou’s turn to run league race better than Riveiro

A new coach and several new signings later, Orlando Pirates will start the new season in the same way they began the previous three campaigns: a ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Appollis shines on Bucs debut

Voted Man of the Match, he scored against his former club Polokwane City in the MTN8 last-eight, and was fouled, resulting in penalty scored by ...
Sport
17 hours ago

SAPS blows R530m on civil claims

Payments were made in compensation for unlawful arrests, detentions and shootings, parliament hears
News
17 hours ago

Things would have gone better for the NEC with Coke

Problems with ANC national executive committee meeting venue and food delay debate of critical items, including GNU's future and impact of Trump ...
News
17 hours ago

The sushi struggle is over

Kenny Kunene’s demise is a karma gift for Madiba in Mandela Month
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

Rassie spoilt for choice

He’ll need to assemble his very best, but whoever starts in Joburg and Cape Town against All Black won’t necessarily get the nod in Auckland
Sport
17 hours ago

The ANC is busy with a million things, except what matters most

While the ANC does have capable, ethical leaders, they stand no chance when the other players start circulating cash in plastic bags ahead of party ...
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

History-seeking Pieter Coetzé looks to add freestyle to his arsenal

No South African has won four medals at a single major gala — a target the young swimmer aims to achieve
Sport
17 hours ago

Salute women — every day

As we celebrate the women who are blazing trails, we must not for a minute take our foot off the pedal in the quest for a future where women are free ...
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

Godongwana’s grim Jozi ultimatum

Finance minister tells Joburg mayor Dada Morero to take action within two weeks to fix city’s financial chaos — or face funding cuts
News
17 hours ago

Mampara of the week: Paul Mashatile

Diamonds on the soles of the second lady’s shoes? That’s the least of it
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

Black and singing off-key? You’re going to get tuned

Being a black person who can’t sing is a bitterly painful existence — you’re just assumed to be able to do it, writes Ndumiso Ngcobo.
Lifestyle
17 hours ago

Why the Boks are likely to beat the Wallabies

I was accused of arrogance a week ago when I made the statement that Rassie Erasmus’s Springboks would wallop the Wallabies in Johannesburg in the ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Local government must not be a killing ground and route to self-enrichment

The callous murders of municipal officials only trying to do their jobs should shock all South Africans and jolt us into taking stock of this ...
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

SA cannot replace US trade with African trade

Lack of the rule of law abounds, property rights are not secure and red tape is the norm, writes William Gumede.
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

Haven't our top cops learnt any lessons from Jackie Selebi's fall?

Allegations of murky connections between police bosses and accused criminals raise troubling questions, writes S'thembiso Msomi
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

Rhino horns go nuclear in quest for justice

Inserting a radioactive isotope into rhino horns will make these detectable at ports of entry should the animal be poached
News
17 hours ago

IN PICS | Fashion police to prove local is lekker

Fashionable types board one of the world’s most luxurious trains, all in the name of wearing local
Lifestyle
17 hours ago
