News

The Warren effect: real, powerful and warming hearts

'People have been coming here to shake Warren’s hand. One man said he wanted to see what kindness looks like'

03 August 2025 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

When Warren Bhebhe saw a man walk into the petrol station where he worked, with two tearful daughters in tow, he said to himself: “This is a man in real trouble.”..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Thabo Mbeki, Brigitte Mabandla lose bid to intervene in TRC prosecutions lawsuit Politics
  2. Crowdfunding mounted for suspended Pretoria Girls High principal News
  3. Western Cape teacher has unfair disciplinary sanctions overturned News
  4. Billboard targeting husbands found to be negative gender stereotyping News
  5. Now the hard part starts in hunt for teen porn perps News
  6. How lawyer mom whipped tech giant Meta News

Most read

  1. ConCourt has beaten me to the ground — Makate News
  2. Godongwana’s grim Jozi ultimatum Politics
  3. IN PICS | Inside Mashatile’s two palatial homes worth almost R70m Politics
  4. Drakensberg golf estate and lawyers slapped with costs after failed farm grabs News
  5. Things would have gone better for the NEC with Coke Politics

Latest Videos

Dexter: Original Sin | Official Trailer | Paramount+ With SHOWTIME
Warfare | Official Trailer HD | A24