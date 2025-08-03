The Warren effect: real, powerful and warming hearts
'People have been coming here to shake Warren’s hand. One man said he wanted to see what kindness looks like'
03 August 2025 - 00:00
When Warren Bhebhe saw a man walk into the petrol station where he worked, with two tearful daughters in tow, he said to himself: “This is a man in real trouble.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.