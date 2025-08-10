News

Cold reality: half of Joburg’s public pools to stay shut this spring

10 August 2025 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Ageing pipes, vandalism and busted pumps mean when Spring Day rolls around, and 58 public pools across Johannesburg are supposed to open, only 33 — maybe fewer — will be ready for swimmers...

