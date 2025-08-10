Good chance ‘bribe’ video will stand up in court, say experts
Suspended IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka and spokesperson Phasha Makgolane were caught on camera allegedly attempting to buy off Daily Maverick journalist
10 August 2025 - 00:00
The admissibility of a video in which suspended Independent Development Trust (IDT) CEO Tebogo Malaka and her spokesperson allegedly offer a bribe to a journalist could be crucial in securing a conviction should the matter find itself before a criminal court...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.