Read the Sunday Times e-edition

10 August 2025 - 00:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
The latest edition of the Sunday Times.
Image: Sunday Times

There’s more to the national dialogue than meets the eye. Simmering tensions between President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Thabo Mbeki reached boiling point this week when they clashed over arrangements for the contested national dialogue. As a result, Mbeki’s foundation and five others pulled out of the preparatory task team just days before the first convention is due to be staged on Friday, raising questions over whether the dialogue can succeed.

The two leaders, who in the past have clashed over the Phala Phala scandal as well as the social compact, are believed to have locked horns over myriad issues, including who controls the process, its budget and the timing of the first convention. Mbeki — whose idea it was to convene a national dialogue and who got other foundations on board — is believed to be unhappy with the degree of government involvement. He envisages a process led by civil society, not the state. Insiders in the government have accused Mbeki and the foundations of “throwing their toys” after Ramaphosa refused their initial budget request for R853m and offered R452m.

As evidence emerges of governance failures involving a multimillion-rand contract at the Construction Education & Training Authority (Ceta), CEO Malusi Shezi is accusing the auditor-general’s (AG) office of being “unfair” to the body. The Sunday Times can today reveal that Shezi is trying to turn defence into attack by lodging a dispute against aspects of the AG’s financial 2025 audit of the Ceta, which is still under way. His complaint follows the refusal of the AG’s office to back down on damning findings in the audit about a R124m contract for a skills development centre that was awarded to a Limpopo company that allegedly falsified its bid documents. We speak to the company which confirms falsification and more in the Sunday Times.

The ANC integrity commission has cleared Deputy President Paul Mashatile of any wrongdoing in the saga over his luxury homes in Waterfall in Gauteng and Constantia in Cape Town. The commission, a structure comprising party veterans, told the ANC national executive committee (NEC) last Sunday it had made no adverse findings after its probe into Mashatile. However, it recommended that he move out of his controversial luxury house in Waterfall and into the official deputy president’s Oliver Tambo House in Bryntirion, Pretoria. How did NEC members take the recommendation?

The world’s leading diamond-producing nations are building a war chest of potentially millions of dollars to protect natural diamonds from the threat posed by lab-grown gems. At a meeting in June in the Angolan capital Luanda, producer nations Botswana, South Africa, Angola, Namibia, Sierra Leone and the DRC — and De Beers, the largest diamond company on the continent and the second-largest in the world — committed to contributing 1% of annual revenue from the sale of rough diamonds towards a global campaign to market these diamonds. The Luanda Accord, signed by all the parties, seeks to fuel consumer demand for natural diamonds by channelling money to the New York-based Natural Diamond Council, the global lobby group for the natural diamond industry. 

Clash of ANC’s KZN big guns disrupts provincial task team

A power struggle between President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC KwaZulu-Natal point men Jeff Radebe and Mike Mabuyakhulu has destabilised the functioning ...
News
22 hours ago

Mampara of week: Tebogo Malaka

Suspended IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka gave new meaning to the expression “brown envelope” this week when she was exposed apparently trying to bribe a top ...
Opinion & Analysis
22 hours ago

Freedom Front Plus rejects ANC plans to expand GNU

Party says statement of intent requires that all coalition members discuss and agree on the inclusion of new members
News
22 hours ago

Irvin Khoza on why he signed Sipho Mbule

Though he concedes there’s no guarantee the gamble will pay off, he’s adamant it’s a dice Bucs are prepared to roll
Sport
22 hours ago

Forget the nonsense of arrogance or humility ahead of Australia

Confidence, belief and an acknowledgement of the now. It is why every South African rugby supporter should expect the best from the Springboks ...
Sport
22 hours ago

ANC integrity commission clears Mashatile

NEC accuses commission of ‘overreaching’ by recommending he leave a luxury home
News
22 hours ago

Replacing US export market is a daunting challenge

Import tariffs set by the administration of US President Donald Trump on almost every country in the world have kicked in, making products from ...
Opinion & Analysis
22 hours ago

Ceta boss Malusi Shezi on warpath against auditor-general

Embattled CEO, whose organisation is again under fire for financial governance failures, tries to turn defence into attack
News
22 hours ago

Form over substance as national dialogue gets off to shaky start

National convention on August 15 must not, as foundations warn, be about performative politics or a cynical attempt to create a veneer of progress, ...
Opinion & Analysis
22 hours ago

Good chance ‘bribe’ video will stand up in court, say experts

The admissibility of a video in which suspended IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka and her spokesperson allegedly offer a bribe to a journalist could be crucial ...
News
22 hours ago

Morero not the only guilty one in Joburg's mess

Questions must be asked about Johannesburg’s leaders: are they not in over their heads when it comes to running a modern city?
Opinion & Analysis
22 hours ago

A career that's just my cup of tea

Retang Phaahla's sartorial choices are emblematic of the considered approach she applies to almost everything she does
Lifestyle
22 hours ago
