Read the Sunday Times e-edition

There’s more to the national dialogue than meets the eye. Simmering tensions between President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Thabo Mbeki reached boiling point this week when they clashed over arrangements for the contested national dialogue. As a result, Mbeki’s foundation and five others pulled out of the preparatory task team just days before the first convention is due to be staged on Friday, raising questions over whether the dialogue can succeed.
The two leaders, who in the past have clashed over the Phala Phala scandal as well as the social compact, are believed to have locked horns over myriad issues, including who controls the process, its budget and the timing of the first convention. Mbeki — whose idea it was to convene a national dialogue and who got other foundations on board — is believed to be unhappy with the degree of government involvement. He envisages a process led by civil society, not the state. Insiders in the government have accused Mbeki and the foundations of “throwing their toys” after Ramaphosa refused their initial budget request for R853m and offered R452m.
As evidence emerges of governance failures involving a multimillion-rand contract at the Construction Education & Training Authority (Ceta), CEO Malusi Shezi is accusing the auditor-general’s (AG) office of being “unfair” to the body. The Sunday Times can today reveal that Shezi is trying to turn defence into attack by lodging a dispute against aspects of the AG’s financial 2025 audit of the Ceta, which is still under way. His complaint follows the refusal of the AG’s office to back down on damning findings in the audit about a R124m contract for a skills development centre that was awarded to a Limpopo company that allegedly falsified its bid documents. We speak to the company which confirms falsification and more in the Sunday Times.
The ANC integrity commission has cleared Deputy President Paul Mashatile of any wrongdoing in the saga over his luxury homes in Waterfall in Gauteng and Constantia in Cape Town. The commission, a structure comprising party veterans, told the ANC national executive committee (NEC) last Sunday it had made no adverse findings after its probe into Mashatile. However, it recommended that he move out of his controversial luxury house in Waterfall and into the official deputy president’s Oliver Tambo House in Bryntirion, Pretoria. How did NEC members take the recommendation?
The world’s leading diamond-producing nations are building a war chest of potentially millions of dollars to protect natural diamonds from the threat posed by lab-grown gems. At a meeting in June in the Angolan capital Luanda, producer nations Botswana, South Africa, Angola, Namibia, Sierra Leone and the DRC — and De Beers, the largest diamond company on the continent and the second-largest in the world — committed to contributing 1% of annual revenue from the sale of rough diamonds towards a global campaign to market these diamonds. The Luanda Accord, signed by all the parties, seeks to fuel consumer demand for natural diamonds by channelling money to the New York-based Natural Diamond Council, the global lobby group for the natural diamond industry.
