De Lille, SA Tourism clash over suspended CEO Nombulelo Guliwe
17 August 2025 - 00:00
Tourism minister Patricia de Lille and the board of South African Tourism have locked horns over the board’s decision to institute disciplinary action against the entity’s now-suspended CEO over a R4.1m prepayment to a service provider for work that investigators say was never done...
