Kearsney pupil expelled for porn video threats to 15-year-old schoolgirl
17 August 2025 - 00:00
A grade 11 pupil at Kearsney College in KwaZulu-Natal has been expelled more than two months after he was accused of threatening a 15-year-old schoolgirl over social media that he would link her to a pornographic video if she did not send him naked pictures of herself...
