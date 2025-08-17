Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear reader,
As almost 600,000 South Africans wait patiently for their new driving-licence cards, it has emerged that a transport department delegation enjoyed a trip to France to examine a pricey smart-card machine owned by a company bidding for a tender — despite the device not being there. The seven-person delegation, comprising five bid-evaluation committee members and two technical advisers, could not explain why they chose to visit France instead of either the Czech Republic or Greece, the only two sites where the machine, which prints blank polycarbonate cards, could be viewed. Instead they looked at an “unrelated” machine owned by the company. After two days in France, they moved on to Amsterdam for a site visit to inspect a second machine, even though the company had claimed in its bid document that its machines could be viewed only in Morocco or Burkina Faso. For more on this sorry saga which also includes inflated prices, get the Sunday Times today.
The chief of the South African National Defence Force, Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, and defence minister Angie Motshekga are likely to escape sanctions after a diplomatic blunder in Iran this week, according to government insiders. The Sunday Times understands that while President Cyril Ramaphosa has summoned Maphwanya to reprimand him for his embarrassing comments in Iran, he is unlikely to take any further steps against him. Ditto Motshekga, who contradicted Ramaphosa this week. We speak to Ramaphosa about this, the national dialogue and more in the Sunday Times.
Still on the national dialogue, former president Kgalema Motlanthe has followed the lead of his predecessor Thabo Mbeki, making him the second former head of state to pull out of the national dialogue. Speaking to the Sunday Times this week, Motlanthe, whose foundation was not part of the preparatory task team, said his foundation was no longer participating because “we were wary of being roped into a federation of foundations ... We work in accordance with the deeds of trust and the foundation’s work. Some of the foundations are political. We are as well, but we don’t have a programme to pursue political projects.” Motlanthe, who hosts a different type of annual dialogue in the Drakensberg, expresses himself on what is required to successfully conduct a national dialogue, lessons from Nelson Mandela and much more.
In Business Times, political resistance has been cited as one of the biggest obstacles to implementing economic reforms that are key to growth and central to Ramaphosa’s economic agenda. This view is contained in an analysis of data from a newly launched independent tracker of government reforms, launched this week by Business Leadership SA in partnership with research and advisory firm Krutham.
There’s more on this and other issues in your favourite Sunday read.
Happy reading.
