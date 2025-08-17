Sascoc loses labour court case against sexual harassment whistleblower
Fired employee's CCMA award for back pay confirmed in judgment
17 August 2025 - 00:00
A woman manager whose complaint of sexual harassment in 2017 helped to topple the then CEO of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has won her labour case against the organisation after being fired in 2022...
