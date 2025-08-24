Pensioner left in RDP home while 546ha farm lies fallow
Thriving dairy farm bought by government 14 years ago for land restitution now in a state of collapse
24 August 2025 - 00:00
Kauphile Panyaza, who was born on a thriving 546ha dairy farm and called it home for more than 50 years before it was bought by the government, now shares a small RDP house in Cape Town's crowded Khayelitsha township...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.