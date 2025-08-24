News

Pensioner left in RDP home while 546ha farm lies fallow

Thriving dairy farm bought by government 14 years ago for land restitution now in a state of collapse

24 August 2025 - 00:00

 Kauphile Panyaza, who was born on a thriving 546ha dairy farm and called it home for more than 50 years before it was bought by the government, now shares a small RDP house in Cape Town's crowded Khayelitsha township...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Posh KZN developers face millions in claims News
  2. Damning report on suspended SA Tourism CEO Nombulelo Guliwe surfaces Politics
  3. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News
  4. Jonas speaks out over ‘lies, dirty tricks’ Politics
  5. KZN ANC clash over corruption allegations against MECs News

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 26 August 2025
Eswatini government faces court challenge for accepting US deportees