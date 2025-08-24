News

Perinatal anxiety and depression: many new moms need help

UCT’s Perinatal Mental Health Project leads the way

24 August 2025 - 00:00
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

“On one day I went to Bishopscourt [one of Cape Town's wealthiest suburbs], where the butler led me to the mother in a grand suite. She was alone — isolated and deeply depressed. My next visit was to Grassy Park [on the Cape Flats], where the mother lay on the couch, surrounded by aunts and cousins who cared for her,” says midwife Kate Wade, highlighting how social isolation and a lack of support can increase the risk of depression and anxiety for pregnant women and new mothers...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. The psychology behind baby theft: experts point to grief, trauma and mental ... News
  2. Saving mothers, shaping policy: professor’s fight for mothers News
  3. ‘Mothers who kill': experts unpack what drives them to the brink News

Most read

  1. Posh KZN developers face millions in claims News
  2. Damning report on suspended SA Tourism CEO Nombulelo Guliwe surfaces Politics
  3. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News
  4. Jonas speaks out over ‘lies, dirty tricks’ Politics
  5. KZN ANC clash over corruption allegations against MECs News

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 26 August 2025
Eswatini government faces court challenge for accepting US deportees