Perinatal anxiety and depression: many new moms need help
UCT’s Perinatal Mental Health Project leads the way
24 August 2025 - 00:00
“On one day I went to Bishopscourt [one of Cape Town's wealthiest suburbs], where the butler led me to the mother in a grand suite. She was alone — isolated and deeply depressed. My next visit was to Grassy Park [on the Cape Flats], where the mother lay on the couch, surrounded by aunts and cousins who cared for her,” says midwife Kate Wade, highlighting how social isolation and a lack of support can increase the risk of depression and anxiety for pregnant women and new mothers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.