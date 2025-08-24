Posh KZN developers face millions in claims
City authorities, insurers and private landowners accuse Salta Sibaya developers of negligence that led to mudslides
24 August 2025 - 00:00
The developers of the Salta Sibaya precinct in Umdloti are facing claims of more than R400m from homeowners, insurance companies and the eThekwini metro, who accuse them of contributing to the catastrophic damage caused by the 2022 floods...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.