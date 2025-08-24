Dear reader,
Mcebisi Jonas, MTN chair and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special envoy to the US, has broken his silence, slamming what he has called a relentless campaign led by well-connected people in the country to render South Africa a pariah state.
Jonas pulls no punches: “The scale of the information war, the nefarious characters involved, their command of resources and their stranglehold over decision-making in South Africa under their cloak of legitimacy make the Bell Pottinger project look like a Sunday school picnic.
They have created the perfect storm, and we are caught in the vortex.” A report has surfaced containing serious findings made by a previous board of SA Tourism, which concluded that now-suspended CEO Nombulelo Guliwe is grossly unsuitable for the job.
The chairperson of the board who compiled the September 2024 report, and the deputy, were fired by tourism minister Patricia de Lille shortly after communicating their findings. This past week, De Lille dissolved yet another board after it placed Guliwe on precautionary suspension for being part of a team that authorised an unlawful R4.1m prepayment to an SA Tourism supplier who never did the work.
The question is: why? We talk to sources who produce documents and De Lille answers tough questions in the Sunday Times.
Higher education minister Buti Manamela is under increasing pressure to come clean before parliament this week about his controversial appointment of certain sector education and training authority (Seta) administrators — appointments that carry echoes of the downfall of his predecessor.
Parliament’s higher education portfolio committee has given Manamela until Tuesday to explain the process that led to the placing under administration of Setas for local government, services and construction.
There’s this and much more in your favourite Sunday read.
Happy reading.
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone
Image: Sunday Times
Dear reader,
Mcebisi Jonas, MTN chair and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special envoy to the US, has broken his silence, slamming what he has called a relentless campaign led by well-connected people in the country to render South Africa a pariah state.
Jonas pulls no punches: “The scale of the information war, the nefarious characters involved, their command of resources and their stranglehold over decision-making in South Africa under their cloak of legitimacy make the Bell Pottinger project look like a Sunday school picnic.
They have created the perfect storm, and we are caught in the vortex.” A report has surfaced containing serious findings made by a previous board of SA Tourism, which concluded that now-suspended CEO Nombulelo Guliwe is grossly unsuitable for the job.
The chairperson of the board who compiled the September 2024 report, and the deputy, were fired by tourism minister Patricia de Lille shortly after communicating their findings. This past week, De Lille dissolved yet another board after it placed Guliwe on precautionary suspension for being part of a team that authorised an unlawful R4.1m prepayment to an SA Tourism supplier who never did the work.
The question is: why? We talk to sources who produce documents and De Lille answers tough questions in the Sunday Times.
Higher education minister Buti Manamela is under increasing pressure to come clean before parliament this week about his controversial appointment of certain sector education and training authority (Seta) administrators — appointments that carry echoes of the downfall of his predecessor.
Parliament’s higher education portfolio committee has given Manamela until Tuesday to explain the process that led to the placing under administration of Setas for local government, services and construction.
There’s this and much more in your favourite Sunday read.
Happy reading.
READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:
Jonas speaks out over ‘lies, dirty tricks’
Pressure mounts on Buti Manamela over Seta appointments
Cadre deployment a hurdle too high for another education minister
Boks bounce back but...
Pollard brought perfection but Boks short of gallop
Bucs out to defend ‘their’ MTN8
General Motormouth on a short fuse
Mampara of the week: Fanyana Sibanyoni
Looking for silver linings when the sun shines
Equipment shortages are crippling our cops
Don't blame me when I say no, blame my shrink
Damning report on suspended SA Tourism CEO Nombulelo Guliwe surfaces
Why is De Lille seemingly hell-bent on protecting ‘unsuitable’ SA Tourism boss?
Pensioner left in RDP home while 546ha farm lies fallow
ANC member ‘slapped’ by ANC Tshwane boss to launch private prosecution
KZN ANC clash over corruption allegations against MECs
World Cup provides CSA with chance to show renewal is real
Simbine leads sprinters race for form and fitness
Was Rhodes the mapmaker on to something?
IN PICS | Prestigious prizes, and then some Time Out
Self-serving liberation movements have betrayed promise of postcolonial independence
Q&A with Pieter Groenewald
EXTRACT | A day of turmoil as democracy struggled to be born
King Misuzulu makes peace with sister after 'ugly fight' over land and lobola
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos