Read the Sunday Times e-edition

24 August 2025 - 05:40
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
The latest edition of the Sunday Times
Image: Sunday Times

Dear reader,

Mcebisi Jonas, MTN chair and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special envoy to the US, has broken his silence, slamming what he has called a relentless campaign led by well-connected people in the country to render South Africa a pariah state.

Jonas pulls no punches: “The scale of the information war, the nefarious characters involved, their command of resources and their stranglehold over decision-making in South Africa under their cloak of legitimacy make the Bell Pottinger project look like a Sunday school picnic.

They have created the perfect storm, and we are caught in the vortex.” A report has surfaced containing serious findings made by a previous board of SA Tourism, which concluded that now-suspended CEO Nombulelo Guliwe is grossly unsuitable for the job.

The chairperson of the board who compiled the September 2024 report, and the deputy, were fired by tourism minister Patricia de Lille shortly after communicating their findings. This past week, De Lille dissolved yet another board after it placed Guliwe on precautionary suspension for being part of a team that authorised an unlawful R4.1m prepayment to an SA Tourism supplier who never did the work.

The question is: why? We talk to sources who produce documents and De Lille answers tough questions in the Sunday Times.  

Higher education minister Buti Manamela is under increasing pressure to come clean before parliament this week about his controversial appointment of certain sector education and training authority (Seta) administrators — appointments that carry echoes of the downfall of his predecessor. 

Parliament’s higher education portfolio committee has given Manamela until Tuesday to explain the process that led to the placing under administration of Setas for local government, services and construction.

There’s this and much more in your favourite Sunday read. 

Happy reading.

Jonas speaks out over ‘lies, dirty tricks’

MTN chair says there is a concerted campaign being waged by agents provocateurs to discredit SA and render the country a pariah on the world stage
News
2 days ago

Pressure mounts on Buti Manamela over Seta appointments

Parliament’s higher education portfolio committee gears up to grill new higher education minister, barely a month after his predecessor fell from ...
News
2 days ago

Cadre deployment a hurdle too high for another education minister

Higher education minister Buti Manamela is under increasing pressure to come clean before parliament about his controversial appointment of three ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Boks bounce back but...

The Wallabies proved difficult to tie down as they physically and mentally took the hosts to uncomfortable places
Sport
2 days ago

Pollard brought perfection but Boks short of gallop

Handre Pollard brought perfection off the kicking tee but the composure of the Springboks of 2024 is still lacking, as is the accuracy that won them ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bucs out to defend ‘their’ MTN8

On a wild and turbulent afternoon in Atteridgeville, Orlando Pirates played with fire, embraced the chaos and simply refused to be knocked out of ...
Sport
2 days ago

General Motormouth on a short fuse

The Transkei coup leader with a short fuse has a favourite spot he wants his critics to visit
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Mampara of the week: Fanyana Sibanyoni

Wrathful taxi boss won’t put up with pickups
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Looking for silver linings when the sun shines

It seems a catastrophe like a potential jobs bloodbath has to befall us before our politicians take action, writes Makhudu Sefara.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Equipment shortages are crippling our cops

Revelations of a shortage of essential police resources — critical to their ability to combat the country’s unacceptably high crime levels — should ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Don't blame me when I say no, blame my shrink

I’ve been telling off my offspring, function organisers and ATM robbers since I returned to therapy, writes Ndumiso Ngcobo.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Damning report on suspended SA Tourism CEO Nombulelo Guliwe surfaces

A report has surfaced containing findings made by a previous board of South African Tourism which concludes that the recently suspended CEO, ...
News
2 days ago

Why is De Lille seemingly hell-bent on protecting ‘unsuitable’ SA Tourism boss?

When the board tried to act against embattled CEO Nombulelo Guliwe, the tourism minister summarily dissolved it
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Pensioner left in RDP home while 546ha farm lies fallow

Thriving dairy farm bought by government 14 years ago for land restitution now in a state of collapse
News
2 days ago

ANC member ‘slapped’ by ANC Tshwane boss to launch private prosecution

Mogomotsi Masilo says there has been no justice after he was ‘humiliated and insulted’ by regional co-ordinator George Matjila
News
2 days ago

KZN ANC clash over corruption allegations against MECs

Premier Thami Ntuli under strong pressure to sack two ANC MECs accused of corruption — but doing so could hand power to MKP
News
2 days ago

World Cup provides CSA with chance to show renewal is real

Though Trevor Manuel was frustrated at how long it took to finally reveal the 12-member committee that will oversee the organising of the 2027 ...
Sport
2 days ago

Simbine leads sprinters race for form and fitness

Zakithi Nene battles hamstring injury
Sport
2 days ago

Was Rhodes the mapmaker on to something?

Reading my father’s notes recently set me thinking about how ideas have long lives, writes Peter Bruce.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

IN PICS | Prestigious prizes, and then some Time Out

SA art connoisseurs gather to celebrate new talent, while all-new listings guide is the talk of the town
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Self-serving liberation movements have betrayed promise of postcolonial independence

The blurring of party-state relations often results in the collapse of the party into the state — with devastating effects on democratic governance, ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Q&A with Pieter Groenewald

Muizenberg was in fear last week after a notorious gangster was paroled, murdered three people and went on the run. Chris Barron asked minister of ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

EXTRACT | A day of turmoil as democracy struggled to be born

An extract from ‘It Always Seems Impossible: My fight to build and save Education Africa’, by James Urdang, founder and CEO of the NGO
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

King Misuzulu makes peace with sister after 'ugly fight' over land and lobola

Embattled Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has appeased his ancestors and smoked the peace pipe with his sister, Princess Nomkhosi, after an ugly ...
News
2 days ago
