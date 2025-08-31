Influencers eat humble pie over hyped campaign ‘empowering’ young women
Promotion of Russia’s Alabuga Start jobs programme in SA leads to online ban
31 August 2025 - 00:00
South African influencers who ran a glitzy social media campaign to “empower” local young women to work abroad are eating humble pie after it emerged recruits risked being trafficked and were forced to assemble kamikaze drones in Russia...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.