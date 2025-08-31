More billions needed to save the Post Office
Second tranche of R3.8bn required to complete business rescue process, which has resulted in more than 4,300 retrenchments and 360 branches closed
31 August 2025 - 00:00
Over the past two years, the government has spent an average R10m a month on business rescue practitioners in a bid to save the embattled South African Post Office (Sapo), which requires a further R3.8bn to complete its turnaround strategy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.