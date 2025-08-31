Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

31 August 2025 - 05:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
The latest edition of the Sunday Times
Image: Sunday Times

Silva finds the winner on his debut to keep Chiefs as joint PSL leaders with Sekhukhune

It took Flavio Silva less than ten minutes after coming as a substitute to show why Kaizer Chiefs signed him as one of their marque players for the ...
Sport
2 days ago

How many more must die in Israel's war of impunity?

Since October 7 2023, more than 200 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza, nearly all Palestinians reporting from inside the ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

FNB Stadium is a powder keg

Sometimes one feels like we are tempting fate or dicing with death.
Sport
2 days ago

ANC tightens candidate selection process ahead of local election battle

Party's 2026 municipal polls strategy aims to tackle decline in support
News
2 days ago

Mampara of the week: Gaza interview that bit back

‘Provocative’ interviewee Mamphela Ramphele emerges as victor
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

It's not inside, it's online

In a country struggling with violent crime, gangsterism and corruption at the highest levels, somebody thought it would be a good idea to send the ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

An extraordinary act of giving back

Instead of hoarding their money or expatriating it abroad, the Mouton Foundation is engaging in the highest act of philanthropy
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Honour the unsung black heroes of journalism under apartheid

Phil Mtimkulu’s fortitude and valour must be understood in terms of what he and his contemporaries did, writes Makhudu Sefara.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

And then there were two: cash-rich Caf shortlists broadcast bidders

The Confederation of African Football, which announced on Saturday it had shortlisted two agencies for its $1bn (R17.6bn) broadcast rights, is about ...
Sport
2 days ago

SACP removes Mantashe from central committee as tensions with ANC heighten

Mantashe brushes off sacking from the central committee, as ANC warns SACP could split
News
2 days ago

Judges back media against gag attempts

Two separate rulings in the high court have nipped in the bud efforts to block newspapers from doing their job
News
2 days ago

Announcement on Bayanda Walaza injury probably tomorrow afternoon

The severity of Bayanda Walaza’s hamstring injury is likely to be known tomorrow afternoon after he has been fully assessed.
Sport
2 days ago

Ndlovu Youth Choir's Zulu version of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits the airwaves

Bohemian Rhapsody, the iconic hit song released by British band Queen 50 years ago, now has a Mzansi twist with its first translated version, ...
News
2 days ago

ActionSA shuns coalition over size of its role

Party chair Michael Beaumont says party’s electoral support means it deserves greater clout than the three smaller fry
News
2 days ago

De Lille vs sacked board in parliament

Tourism minister and members of dissolved board to square up before portfolio committee
News
2 days ago

World Athletics boss Sebastian Coe dismisses call to suspend countries

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has dismissed a call by anti-doping activists to suspend nations which record too many positive cases in a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Inquiry delay points to spectacular failure

We hope the president takes this episode as one more indication, and a serious warning, of how incapacitated his state is
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

More billions needed to save the Post Office

Over the past two years, the government has spent an average R10m a month on business rescue practitioners in a bid to save the embattled South ...
News
2 days ago

Cops profiled me but I escaped by a whisker

I have been living a double life for the past 31 years. Apparently, according to the post-‘liberation’ visual test, there is strong evidence that I ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

IN PICS | Dining with diplomats in aid of Africa’s development

Not the sort of gig you’d expect a pretty, Danny DeVito-tall former university maths tutor to take on.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Siya Kolisi's Springboks are good enough to break Eden Park fortress

It’s been 31 years and 50 Tests since the All Blacks have been beaten at their cathedral, Eden Park, in Auckland.
Sport
2 days ago
