Bad blood: murder, threats and a dead dog
The man at the centre of the suspected scam being investigated by murdered lawyer Bouwer van Niekerk says he too is the target of death threats
07 September 2025 - 00:00
A high-flying businessman who was locked in a bitter dispute involving the top Johannesburg insolvency lawyer murdered at his offices on Friday insists there was “no bad blood” between them...
