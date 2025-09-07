News

Bad blood: murder, threats and a dead dog

The man at the centre of the suspected scam being investigated by murdered lawyer Bouwer van Niekerk says he too is the target of death threats

07 September 2025 - 00:00
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter

A high-flying businessman who was locked in a bitter dispute involving the top Johannesburg insolvency lawyer murdered at his offices on Friday insists there was “no bad blood” between them...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Hubcaps stolen while former prof was inside police station to make a statement News
  2. South Africa's thin blue line stretched to breaking point News
  3. Sherlock Holmes mystery: The case of the disguised design genius News
  4. IN PICS | A tale of two towns and 5,000 potholes News
  5. Ekurhuleni paid consultancy R5m for work that was never done Politics

Most read

  1. Bad blood: murder, threats and a dead dog News
  2. SA’s New York extravaganza: the questions government won’t answer News
  3. Ghost beneficiaries, dodgy payments and failing services laid bare in AG’s ... News
  4. WATCH | R14.1m missing after ‘internal RAF heist’ News
  5. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News

Latest Videos

By-laws inspections yielding results, says MMC Tshwaku
Portugal PM Urges China’s Xi to Push Russia for Ukraine Peace Amid EU Concerns ...