Parents accuse top school of violating girls’ rights with ‘wellness’ survey
Durban Girls' College taken to SAHRC by parents who say their children’s right to privacy was violated by survey questions
07 September 2025 - 00:00
Parents of pupils at a top Durban girls school have lodged a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission over a survey in which children were asked “intrusive” questions about their emotional wellbeing, bullying, peer relationships, health and coping mechanisms. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.