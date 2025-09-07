Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

07 September 2025 - 00:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
The latest edition of the Sunday Times
Image: Sunday Times

READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:

Bad blood: murder, threats and a dead dog

The man at the centre of the suspected scam being investigated by murdered lawyer Bouwer van Niekerk says he too is the target of death threats
News
3 days ago

Splashing out: dry taps as water boards drown in excess

Payouts of up to R50m in fees a year and R100,000 per meeting
News
3 days ago

I’m not in the ANC leadership race, says Motsepe

The tycoon sets the record straight after months of speculation he would receive Ramaphosa’s backing to take over the reins
News
3 days ago

DA race to replace Zille starts

Three contenders throw hat in ring for top position
News
3 days ago

WATCH | R14.1m missing after ‘internal RAF heist’

Officials blame 'system glitch' for disappearance of funds owed to road accident victims, but questions abound
News
3 days ago

Aspiring soccer player killed as deadly shootings surge in Cape Town

A bloodbath is unfolding in the township of Mfuleni, fuelled by gang battles, violent extortion practices and wars between rival taxi associations
News
3 days ago

Sprinter Carina Horn breaches doping ban by coaching kids

Disgraced South African women’s 100m star Carina Horn could be in hot water for breaching the terms of her six-year doping ban by coaching.
News
3 days ago

Sky-high electricity bills rob deaf pupils

Special schools forced to sacrifice teaching aids as power bills mysteriously soar to R170,000 a month in some cases
News
3 days ago

Ousted SA Tourism board face acid test in court showdown with De Lille

An explosive parliamentary sitting this week has set the stage for a court showdown next month between tourism minister Patricia de Lille and the ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Next, the White House gets a more honest name

Trump should not stop at acknowledging that the Pentagon is really a department of launching wars
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

New York junket spectacularly fails the spending test

There’s a sense that everyone’s out to get what they can, and that when public monies are wasted, cover-ups, distractions and denials are the order ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Friend or foe? – An uncomradely falling out

The ANC and the SACP share a long history, but it had a rocky start and could have an equally rocky ending, writes S’thembiso Msomi.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Wheels rolling more smoothly at Transnet

Transnet said on Friday it had turned the corner after narrowing its losses by 74% to R1.9bn in the 2024/25 financial year, from a R7.3bn loss a year ...
Business Times
3 days ago

The decline of the marketing officer is a strategic misstep for business

The CMO role is not disappearing because it is obsolete. It is shrinking because its value is being misunderstood, externally and internally, writes ...
Business Times
3 days ago

How SA's G20 presidency can bridge the $100bn infrastructure gap in Africa

The problem isn't just money —insufficient investable projects, alongside lack of access to capital, are all stalling the rollout of critical ...
Business Times
3 days ago

Let them tax your side hustle, for your own good

Sars’s clampdown forces South Africans to see their side hustles as legitimate businesses with a rightful place in the economy, writes Luncedo ...
Business Times
3 days ago

There's no telling what other people will do for sexual jollies

Whatever troubles you’re going through, at least you’re not a double amputee about to spend 32 months in prison without his wood burner and hot tub, ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Oh Schuks — the ban is lifted!

New chapter for Leon Schuster as MultiChoice lifts five-year ban while his health struggles continue
News
3 days ago

Tyla in the running for two MTV Video Music Awards

South African megastar Tyla is nominated for two awards at tonight’s MTV VMAs at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
News
3 days ago
