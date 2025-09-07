Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone
Image: Sunday Times
READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:
Bad blood: murder, threats and a dead dog
Splashing out: dry taps as water boards drown in excess
I’m not in the ANC leadership race, says Motsepe
DA race to replace Zille starts
WATCH | R14.1m missing after ‘internal RAF heist’
Aspiring soccer player killed as deadly shootings surge in Cape Town
Sprinter Carina Horn breaches doping ban by coaching kids
Sky-high electricity bills rob deaf pupils
Ousted SA Tourism board face acid test in court showdown with De Lille
Next, the White House gets a more honest name
New York junket spectacularly fails the spending test
Friend or foe? – An uncomradely falling out
Wheels rolling more smoothly at Transnet
The decline of the marketing officer is a strategic misstep for business
How SA's G20 presidency can bridge the $100bn infrastructure gap in Africa
Let them tax your side hustle, for your own good
There's no telling what other people will do for sexual jollies
Oh Schuks — the ban is lifted!
Tyla in the running for two MTV Video Music Awards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos