SA’s New York extravaganza: the questions government won’t answer

R6.6m for 15 officials — but what did the other 67 cost?

07 September 2025 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

As the fallout spread this week over an extravagant government trip to New York in March for a UN women’s summit, authorities have defiantly refused to reveal the true cost or size of the junket...

