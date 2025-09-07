Sky-high electricity bills rob deaf pupils

Among them is Bosele School for the Blind in Limpopo, which has 283 pupils, 154 of whom are deaf and 129 blind. The school has 20 computers in the laboratory used by teachers for deaf pupils. Its average monthly bill for electricity was more than R65,000 before the April tariff increases. Statements show that in August it received a bill of R96,158 — an increase of 47% over its March bill, despite only using 7% more energy in the winter month.
Lesiba Matlaila, an SGB member at Bosele, said none of the deaf pupils have laptops. The situation is the same for the 328 deaf pupils at the Durban School for the Deaf.
The Vuleka School for the Deaf in Limpopo has 22 laptops for 278 pupils. The North West School for the Deaf has 60 deaf pupils and 21 old laptops. They are struggling to buy new ones due to the R1.2m debt on their municipal bill, which they are querying. The school is being charged an additional R9,000 a month in interest on top of its R86,000 average monthly bill.
In the Free State and North West, the education department has remedied the issue by buying laptops for deaf pupils. Some of the schools in the provinces are nevertheless often threatened with power cuts.
“If we don’t pay, the whole school will come to a standstill,” Matlaila said. “There will be no food, no hot water, classes will not function because we need copiers and copiers need electricity. So we always prioritise paying Eskom so they don’t cut us off.”
“Most of the time, we are unable to procure gadgets for the deaf and blind learners because we have to service the Eskom debt.
“When we estimate expenses, we are always caught by surprise by the exorbitant bills that come from Eskom, even when learners are not at school.”
Sanase in KZN said the basic education department mandates that 60% of grant money should be allocated to LTSM.
But Scelo Madodo, SGB chairperson of Pro Nobis LSEN School for children with severe intellectual disability in Dundee, said 80% of the money goes towards electricity.
“At times, the school even runs low on paper, forcing it to draw resources from the skills section, which consequently affects that area, since everything is funnelled towards electricity and water costs.”
Sky-high electricity bills rob deaf pupils
Special schools forced to sacrifice teaching aids as power bills mysteriously soar to R170,000 a month in some cases
Image: Ntokozo Abraham/SAAJP
Special schools forced to sacrifice teaching aids as power bills soar to R170,000 a month in some cases
Special schools that cater for deaf and blind pupils are struggling with huge, rising and erratic electricity bills chewing up the grants they should be using for basic equipment.
Some of the schools report average monthly electricity bills of R60,000. One school in the Northern Cape has bills of up to R170,000 a month.
All of them say their bills are impossible to understand and shoot up without explanation. Even during school holidays when classrooms are empty, the bills are high.
Not even Eskom, Maquassi Hills, Sol Plaatje, Rustenburg and Polokwane municipalities can explain the amounts charged. Despite repeated undertakings to respond to queries, 46 days later Eskom had still not provided comment.
To keep the electricity on, many schools sacrifice funds designated for learning and teaching support materials such as computers and textbooks.
Laptops are a prerequisite for the education of deaf pupils. They are used to record videos for lessons and exam answers for their home language, South African Sign Language (SASL).
Special schools receive an annual grant from the basic education department of between R1m and R4m which is used for food, stationery, infrastructure maintenance, salaries for support staff, SGB members’ activities, transport, communication, computer maintenance, furniture and equipment.
Consumers on the hook for Nersa’s R54bn tariff blunder
Yet the schools say electricity charges are so high they eat up most of this grant.
Some 188 bills scrutinised from 66 schools across Limpopo, Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, Free State, North West and Western Cape.
The SA National Association for Specialised Education (Sanase) provided original electricity bills from many schools and additional samples were released by the provincial departments of education in the Free State and North West.
The data sample covered a three-month period from February to April 2025, including the first few weeks of this year’s tariff increase. Bills came from Eskom, municipalities and a private company.
Attempts by some of the schools to decrease the cost by using alternative energy sources, such as solar and gas, has proven fruitless, as bills have continued to increase. Concerns are that the charges are high even during long school holidays.
The Northern Cape education department did not share any bills. However, a school in the province which cannot be named to protect sources has an average monthly bill of more than R173,000. Another school in the province pays on average R119,000 a month.
In the North West:
In Limpopo:
In KwaZulu-Natal:
At least 11 schools are charged for the supply of 200kVa-400kVa, though they can only use a fraction of this.
Image: Ntokozo Abraham/SAAJP
Among them is Bosele School for the Blind in Limpopo, which has 283 pupils, 154 of whom are deaf and 129 blind. The school has 20 computers in the laboratory used by teachers for deaf pupils. Its average monthly bill for electricity was more than R65,000 before the April tariff increases. Statements show that in August it received a bill of R96,158 — an increase of 47% over its March bill, despite only using 7% more energy in the winter month.
Lesiba Matlaila, an SGB member at Bosele, said none of the deaf pupils have laptops. The situation is the same for the 328 deaf pupils at the Durban School for the Deaf.
The Vuleka School for the Deaf in Limpopo has 22 laptops for 278 pupils. The North West School for the Deaf has 60 deaf pupils and 21 old laptops. They are struggling to buy new ones due to the R1.2m debt on their municipal bill, which they are querying. The school is being charged an additional R9,000 a month in interest on top of its R86,000 average monthly bill.
In the Free State and North West, the education department has remedied the issue by buying laptops for deaf pupils. Some of the schools in the provinces are nevertheless often threatened with power cuts.
“If we don’t pay, the whole school will come to a standstill,” Matlaila said. “There will be no food, no hot water, classes will not function because we need copiers and copiers need electricity. So we always prioritise paying Eskom so they don’t cut us off.”
“Most of the time, we are unable to procure gadgets for the deaf and blind learners because we have to service the Eskom debt.
“When we estimate expenses, we are always caught by surprise by the exorbitant bills that come from Eskom, even when learners are not at school.”
Sanase in KZN said the basic education department mandates that 60% of grant money should be allocated to LTSM.
But Scelo Madodo, SGB chairperson of Pro Nobis LSEN School for children with severe intellectual disability in Dundee, said 80% of the money goes towards electricity.
“At times, the school even runs low on paper, forcing it to draw resources from the skills section, which consequently affects that area, since everything is funnelled towards electricity and water costs.”
‘Pay for the electricity you use’ – Eskom warns against meter tampering and infrastructure theft
Masinakane Special School in Mpumalanga allegedly received no bill for October from Eskom. Statements seen show that between November and February the average monthly bill was about R750.
In March it was zero, and no bill was received in April and May. However, in June the school was hit with a retrospective charge of R151,749. In July the bill was R19,053 and August R28,949.
Sanase president Fanny Mashaphu said: “[Masinakane] has exceeded its R180,000 budget for this year. In August, they took money from the building maintenance budget to pay Eskom because they were scared Eskom would cut them off. They could not stay without electricity because they have to bake bread and buns for hostel learners and do their laundry.”
Matlaila said that in Bosele “the electricity bill surpasses what we budgeted for. For example, monthly we allocate about R50,000, but come June, we discover the bill is about R80,000. Our annual budget is about R3.6m”.
Matlaila and Mashaphu separately said laptops were crucial. “When teachers ask children to summarise a story, they do not expect a written response in English and Sepedi. They expect a summary using sign language, which can only be captured through a video recording. The teacher watches the video, assesses the learners and provides marks.
“According to the sign language policy, every learner should have access to a laptop, so they can receive questions not as a written script but as a PowerPoint. This is a critical gap that needs to be filled. For deaf learners, a laptop functions as a pen and paper for sign language. Ideally, every deaf learner should have one, but many schools for the deaf do not have these resources. Without electricity, educators would find it incredibly challenging to equip these schools.”
Based on this investigation, the South African National Energy Development Institute referred questions to the ministry of electricity and energy.
By the end of the week, Eskom had not shared the project size and scope with the ministry. Ministry spokesperson Tsakane Khambane said: “Eskom has been working on a programme for behind-the-meter solutions to be rolled out for schools. They will be sharing the project size and scope with us. This will ensure that electricity bills for those schools are reduced, enabling schools to redirect that budget for other priorities while using more cleaner sources of electricity.”
Lukhanyo Vangqa, spokesperson for the basic education minister, said the department would respond after communicating with all provinces.
The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has called on the basic education department to intervene.
The union said a deeply concerning case had emerged in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, where one school was forced to close its doors in June due to unpaid electricity bills.
Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said the interests and rights of pupils with special needs must remain a priority, and their education could not be sacrificed for the profit of service providers.
“To reopen, the school had no choice but to use its norms and standards allocation to settle an electricity bill of R139,000 for just one month. This has come at the expense of procuring much-needed learning and teaching materials, directly compromising the quality of education for these vulnerable learners.”
IN PICS | Mother quit job to help daughter with limb malformation condition get to school
Parents accuse top school of violating girls’ rights with ‘wellness’ survey
Confusing power bills leave school staff in the dark
The 188 electricity bills surveyed were separated into four categories: fixed monthly service charges, daily administrative charges, metered usage (in kWh) and peak capacity (measured in kVA).
Peak capacity charges represent highest expected or measured usage throughout the month. If a school consistently draws 40kVa from the grid, but for 30 minutes a month turns on all its geysers, ovens and cleaning equipment and surges to 100kVa of use, it will be billed for 100kVa.
Bills on Eskom basic urban tariffs do not include kVA charges at all. In many cases, kVA capacity is fixed at the start of the month rather than measured. For example, Harry Oppenheimer Agricultural High School in Limpopo, which has some pupils with disabilities, paid more than R14,000 a month for a 400kVa connection in February, March and April, despite only drawing a maximum of about 126kVa at peak use.
Image: Sunday Times
In the April tariff increase, many of Eskom’s kVA tariffs were increased dramatically, especially for schools like Bosele School for the Blind in Limpopo, which have invested in solar and gas to reduce their usage and the effect of load-shedding. Bosele’s peak capacity fees increased by almost 80%, from R24,539 to R43,821 a month.
In an article published in Energy Research & Social Science, researchers at the University of Stellenbosch, who studied energy usage in a variety of schools in the Western Cape, discovered that the largest school in their sample drew a maximum of about 60kVa.
Many of the schools’ electricity statements left schools struggling to interpret how charges were arrived at. Several municipalities fail to include meter readings or tariff rates on bills, and in one case failed to provide an invoice at all. Schools such as Masinakane Special School in Mpumalanga are among those that did not get an invoice from Eskom.
Some schools appear to be charged a flat rate, with the same estimate every month.
Usage estimates are a serious issue. Several schools in the sample relied on estimated bills for over six months, leading to large corrections for under- or overpayments. At one school in Sol Plaatje municipality, which has debt of more than R4m with the council because its electricity costs are more than R170,000 a month, usage was estimated at what seems to be a flat rate of R107,054 a month, with a connection fee of R41,951. An additional administration charge of more than R25,000 is also added on.
ELIJAH MHLANGA | Challenges to SA's education system remain, but much has been done
Energy expert Chris Yelland said there were procedures to be followed when estimates were done and that schools needed to check if they were done correctly. Usually, a complex formula is applied to estimate usage, and a recurrent “flat fee” would be highly unusual, he said.
Many schools complained that their bills were high even during school holidays. The sample of bills shows that in some cases this seems to be due to very high peak demand fees, measured in kilovolt amperes (kVA), which are estimated based on the maximum amount of power a school is likely to draw at any one time. Many schools, such as Harry Oppenheimer, are being charged for a connection four times the actual peak demand.
Yelland said it appears some schools paid for a bigger connection than they needed. Peak capacity charges are not applied to all electricity tariffs, and can be more than R50,000 a month.
Yelland said: “They have to check their meter carefully once a month. They must make sure the invoice reflects the figure that is in there and keep a proper record. They might also find there are a lot of illegal connections during school holidays.
“If their meter is higher during holidays, there is something going on.”
Many schools said they did not have access to their meter and had bills that were not broken down into usage numbers.
The sample showed several cases in which energy bills for schools are estimated at a flat monthly or daily rate, which doesn’t take into account any historical change of usage at certain times of the year, for example during different seasons or holiday periods. These charges can be substantial — VN Naik School for the Deaf in eThekwini had bills of more than R70,000 a month based on flat estimates of 879kWh a day — where similar sized schools use less than one-tenth of the energy.
Yelland said: “You cannot charge a customer a fixed fee, irrespective of the amount of energy you use. What happens if you shut the school over Christmas and do not use any electricity? There are different tariff options. You can only be charged what is being approved by the regulator.”
eThekwini spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the municipality was not overcharging, but charged according to consumption and tariffs approved by the council.
“The municipality has two tariffs, business and residential. Schools are charged on commercial rates. The reason for the high bills is due to high consumption.”
Sisilana said the municipality had various rebates for nonprofit organisations and special-needs schools.
“Tariffs are proposed about February each year and circulated widely for comment before the council adopts its annual budget.”
• Vicky Abraham is an investigative journalist, Ntokozo Abraham is an economic and data journalist of Diary Series of Deaf People (www.thedeafdiary.com) and Adam Oxford a data journalist and trainer of Area of Effect (areaofeffect.tv). This investigation is produced by the Southern Africa Accountability Journalism Project (SA|AJP), an initiative of the Nxumalo Foundation with the financial assistance of the EU. It can under no circumstances be regarded as reflecting the position of the EU.
READ MORE:
An apartheid-era boycott that still cripples South Africa
Parents accuse top school of violating girls’ rights with ‘wellness’ survey
KZN education MEC Hlomuka visits Ladysmith school after video emerges of teacher 'slapping' pupils
Pupil injured during protest at school in Soshanguve
KENNY CHIWARAWARA | SA's service delivery crisis: why protesters are using more militant tactics
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos