The state of Joburg’s libraries: the good, the bad and the closed

The city's central library finally reopened last month, but many others are in a woeful state, depriving people of an essential resource

07 September 2025 - 00:00 By YVONNE GRIMBEEK, ZANELE MJI and MANDISA NDLOVU
Children react to an educational puppet show in the children's section of the Johannesburg City Library on August 9 2025.
Children react to an educational puppet show in the children's section of the Johannesburg City Library on August 9 2025.
Image: James Oatway

The reopening of the Johannesburg City Library four weeks ago has placed the spotlight on other libraries in the city that remain closed. 

In a country where 40% of households have no access to books, concern remains that even at those libraries that are open, the reading material is outdated as budgets continue to be cut. 

The main library on Albertina Sisulu Road, once a jewel in the city’s crown, was closed in May 2021. But sustained campaigning by activists, led by the Johannesburg Crisis Alliance (JCA), finally led to the reopening on August 9.

Extensive repair work, costing more than R60m, was done on the library, including fixing leaks and rewiring.

There are 89 public libraries in the Johannesburg metro, and while some function well, others are either closed or under construction and have been for many years. The libraries that are functional are open from 9am to 5pm during the week and closed on weekends. This has been the case since the Covid lockdown.

Nobuntu Mpendulo, director of library & information services, said the Saturday closure is the result of a dispute between library employees and the city regarding overtime pay.

In a random sample of 17 libraries visited, the Sunday Times found nine were either closed, under construction or without electricity. 

Given that only 8% of public schools have functional libraries, most of them former Model C schools, libraries fulfil an important function. They provide learning materials for pupils and give them regular reading opportunities. 

They also play a role in improving literacy. A staggering 81% of grade 4 children in South Africa cannot read for meaning and this has a direct bearing on their school performance and development of critical thinking skills. Research by the basic education department and Unicef shows that more than 40% of households in South Africa have no books at all, meaning that a library is the only place where many children can access books. 

Of the libraries sampled, those that were not operational were mostly in disadvantaged areas. 

Literacy is a driving force behind both the activists who pushed for the reopening of the central library and the librarians who staff the libraries. 

Charlie Maphuntshane Molepo, president of the Library and Information Association of South Africa, said there was no reason any library should be closed. 

“For a country where reading for understanding is so low, it’s quite disappointing that politicians don’t see the importance of maintaining libraries. At the Johannesburg City Library reopening all we heard were politicians speaking, not a single librarian. They opened the library because of public pressure, not because they see the importance of libraries,” said Molepo. 

Libraries are not a luxury, they are a necessity. Book buying has dropped off dramatically, we need to spend more money on actual books, we need to support local authors, because new books keep libraries vibrant and alive
David Fleminger, chair of the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation

He is concerned about the budgets allocated to buy new books and readily acknowledges that many books in public libraries are outdated. “The funding mandate for books falls with the provincial library services and we don’t always know that the money sent to municipalities is spent on books. It’s a dire situation,” he said. 

The government, said Molepo, should do its bit in helping improve literacy by zero-rating books. 

“Books are very expensive, which is why we have asked the National Treasury to exclude books from VAT. Unless there is a common understanding that books are important, the country will not achieve its national development plan,” said Molepo. 

Mpendulo said that the 2023-2026 budget allocation for information resources (which includes books, e-resources, online magazines and textbooks) was R51.9m. For financial 2026, there was about R1.7m remaining in the budget allocation.

“The budget is received from both the city and the province through grant funding, where procurement takes place through an appointed panel of service providers,” she said. 

Mpendulo said her department would like to see increased use of libraries by all sectors of the community.

“We want to keep abreast with technological development and deliver a quality service to all users. We want to be drivers of innovation for digital transformation and education,” she said.

Image: Nolo Moima

David Fleminger, chair of the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation, which played a major part in advocating for the reopening of the central library, said the foundation believed literacy should be heavily promoted. 

“Libraries are not a luxury, they are a necessity. Book buying has dropped off dramatically, we need to spend more money on actual books, we need to support local authors, because new books keep libraries vibrant and alive,” he said. 

The foundation wanted more libraries to reopen.

“Getting them all open and refurbished is the aim, we are also pushing for libraries to open on Saturdays when more people can access them,” he said. 

Library reopening marred by protest over long-shuttered Ennerdale branch

As City of Joburg (CoJ) officials prepared for cake-cutting and photographs at the recent reopening of Johannesburg City Library, a man rose from the audience to address executive mayor Dada Morero. He introduced himself as Melvyn Petersen, the founder of a nonprofit organisation “I Am That Man”, operating from Ennerdale. 

“The Louisa Prince Library in Ennerdale has been closed since 2021. I’m carrying 500 signed petitions for it to reopen. Some of your officials here know me. I’ve e-mailed, attended meetings, done the rounds, but we get no answers. I’m sorry to break protocol, but I don’t know what else to do,” he said, before being cut off by an official over the microphone. 

The mayor shook Petersen’s hand politely before exiting to the lobby, leaving staffers to accept the petitions. The interruption was a reminder that away from the cameras and VIP fanfare, some libraries across Joburg remain closed. 

Throughout the City Library’s closure, opposition parties and stakeholders like the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation and the Johannesburg Crisis Alliance kept the pressure on the CoJ by staging protests and keeping the story in the media.

Some 40km away in Ennerdale, Petersen and his community have waged a quieter but equally persistent campaign for their library. 

According to Petersen, the doors of the Louisa Prince Library have remained shut since the CoJ closed it for “urgent electrical repairs” in 2021. Petersen’s inquiries about the library’s closure and reopening have led only to frustration as officials refer him from one department to another. 

“We started with the councillor, he referred us to the Johannesburg Property Company. From there they sent us to the library board,” Petersen said. “They talk about protocol, but we have followed protocol. We’ve done everything step by step, but no one wants to take accountability,” he said. 

Meanwhile, the library’s facilities continue to deteriorate. A sign on the locked doors dated May 14 2021 says the library is closed for “urgent electrical repairs”.

Inside, dusty books and furniture are strewn around. Staff onsite point out holes in the ceiling, left by intruders who broke in to strip the electrical wiring. The overhead lights no longer function following a burglary last month. 

The library was named after a “community builder, an activist, a Sunday school teacher and religious preacher” who started Ennerdale’s first primary school. It’s a far cry from Petersen’s childhood memories of a beloved hub of activity. 

“My mother introduced me to the library at a very young age. It’s a place where you can explore. It also helps with your level of thinking, helps you become an eloquent speaker,” he said. 

On a walk around the premises, Petersen recalled what had been lost: a kitchen where Meals on Wheels once cooked for the hungry, a performance space for dance classes, a hall for community events. 

Director of library and information services Nobuntu Mpendulo said the library is on the city’s 2025/2026 planned maintenance priority list, with work scheduled to finish by June 2026. A new service provider is being appointed for the project. 

THE BREAKDOWN 

The working libraries:

  • The Alexandra 8th Avenue Library, in the Alexandra Service Centre, is a sunny space with neat rows of bookshelves and eight computer stations where children type away, using the library’s reliable Wi-Fi. The space is clean and well cared for. The toilets are spotless. On the shelves, a mix of colourful picture books, illustrated encyclopedias and novels invite children to browse. The mood is lively without being chaotic. It is open on Saturdays till noon. 
  • Melville, on the top floor of the Melville Boulevard shopping centre, is open on weekdays. It has two computer terminals and a fair number of books, but mostly old and well-used. Students were working at the desks when we visited. Children from crèches and schools in the area visit occasionally. 
  • Killarney is on the lower-level parking lot of Killarney Mall. A long corridor, filled with junk, leads to a sepia-tinted room. Everything looks old and brown and uninviting. Stacks of furniture and boxes fill some of the space. New books are rare, and the smell of petrol fumes adds to the air of despair and neglect. There is one computer terminal, behind the main desk of the library. 
  • Cosmo City is in the local recreation centre and open weekdays. On the day of our visit there was no water and the library was therefore closed. There are six computer terminals used by students and pupils. Although the Wi-Fi connection is sometimes slow, students say everything works well and they enjoy using the library. There is a security guard at the entrance.
  • Parkview has a safe parking lot and a security guard and is a warm, sun-filled bustling library. There are two computer terminals, a “recommended book” section and a bright children’s area with games and puzzles. There is also a playground with equipment outside. 
  • Linden has a parking lot, a guard on duty and is busy. It has four computer terminals, lots of new books and three staff members. It is well-supported by locals.
  • Randburg used to be open on Saturdays, but no longer. It has five computer terminals, but only for adults as the ones for children are not working and are being upgraded. It is situated in the Randburg CBD.
  • Emmarentia, just off Barry Hertzog Avenue, looks like a 1950s commercial. It’s busy, with two computer terminals in use and a big children’s section. Books are well displayed and the library is well used by pupils in the afternoons.
  • Sandton, located in Nelson Mandela Square, is no longer open on weekends. It’s spacious, clean and has many workstations.

The libraries not working well:

  • Alexandra Children’s Library, 3rd Avenue, is closed as there has been no electricity for the past two months, according to the security guard. The library has no Wi-Fi, cutting off access to online learning tools and resources. Community members sometimes rent the venue to host private parties or gatherings, paying R200 an hour. A security guard and friends were seen drinking alcohol outside and washing cars.
  • Louisa Prince in Ennerdale has been closed since 2021. The city says the library is on the 2025/26 planned maintenance priority list. The project is scheduled to be implemented between now and June 2026.
  • Drieziek, Orange Farm: Construction on the R13m state-of-the-art library started in 2014, and while the library was opened briefly in May last year, it was never used due to security problems. The library falls under the provincial government and Gauteng Infrastructure will address the remaining snags before handing the facility to the city, which will then address security issues.
  • Construction of Kaalfontein, at the Kaalfontein Multipurpose Centre in Midrand, started in 2022. Once completed, the centre will consist of an administration and office building, a community hall and sport facilities, including a gymnasium, pool, library, offices, hall and soccer fields. Construction is due to be completed by June next year.
  • Murray Park in Malvern/Jeppestown is part of a larger upgrade by the city. Phase 2 will see construction of the state-of-the-art library comprising a general library space, study area for children, meeting rooms, study centres, a teenage section, activity centre and e-learning area. The completion date is not confirmed.
  • Matholeville, in Roodepoort is part of a R48m project by the city’s community development department. The library is part of phase 2, which the city says is near completion. The facility will have a children’s section, e-learning section and study area. 
  • Brixton Library, losed since 2021, forms part of the R130m Brixton Sport Complex. The sporting side is open, and the library is slated to open by the end of this year. 
  • Protea North, in Soweto has been closed since 2023. There is no date for the reopening. 
  • Southdale, in Robertsham was closed in 2022 due to a collapsed roof. A service provider has been appointed and the city says the project will focus on the physical structure and other essential maintenance.

This story is produced by Our City News, a nonprofit newsroom that serves the people of Johannesburg. 

