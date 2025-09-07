Library reopening marred by protest over long-shuttered Ennerdale branch
The state of Joburg’s libraries: the good, the bad and the closed
The city's central library finally reopened last month, but many others are in a woeful state, depriving people of an essential resource
Image: James Oatway
The reopening of the Johannesburg City Library four weeks ago has placed the spotlight on other libraries in the city that remain closed.
In a country where 40% of households have no access to books, concern remains that even at those libraries that are open, the reading material is outdated as budgets continue to be cut.
The main library on Albertina Sisulu Road, once a jewel in the city’s crown, was closed in May 2021. But sustained campaigning by activists, led by the Johannesburg Crisis Alliance (JCA), finally led to the reopening on August 9.
Extensive repair work, costing more than R60m, was done on the library, including fixing leaks and rewiring.
There are 89 public libraries in the Johannesburg metro, and while some function well, others are either closed or under construction and have been for many years. The libraries that are functional are open from 9am to 5pm during the week and closed on weekends. This has been the case since the Covid lockdown.
Nobuntu Mpendulo, director of library & information services, said the Saturday closure is the result of a dispute between library employees and the city regarding overtime pay.
In a random sample of 17 libraries visited, the Sunday Times found nine were either closed, under construction or without electricity.
Given that only 8% of public schools have functional libraries, most of them former Model C schools, libraries fulfil an important function. They provide learning materials for pupils and give them regular reading opportunities.
They also play a role in improving literacy. A staggering 81% of grade 4 children in South Africa cannot read for meaning and this has a direct bearing on their school performance and development of critical thinking skills. Research by the basic education department and Unicef shows that more than 40% of households in South Africa have no books at all, meaning that a library is the only place where many children can access books.
Of the libraries sampled, those that were not operational were mostly in disadvantaged areas.
Literacy is a driving force behind both the activists who pushed for the reopening of the central library and the librarians who staff the libraries.
Charlie Maphuntshane Molepo, president of the Library and Information Association of South Africa, said there was no reason any library should be closed.
“For a country where reading for understanding is so low, it’s quite disappointing that politicians don’t see the importance of maintaining libraries. At the Johannesburg City Library reopening all we heard were politicians speaking, not a single librarian. They opened the library because of public pressure, not because they see the importance of libraries,” said Molepo.
He is concerned about the budgets allocated to buy new books and readily acknowledges that many books in public libraries are outdated. “The funding mandate for books falls with the provincial library services and we don’t always know that the money sent to municipalities is spent on books. It’s a dire situation,” he said.
The government, said Molepo, should do its bit in helping improve literacy by zero-rating books.
“Books are very expensive, which is why we have asked the National Treasury to exclude books from VAT. Unless there is a common understanding that books are important, the country will not achieve its national development plan,” said Molepo.
Mpendulo said that the 2023-2026 budget allocation for information resources (which includes books, e-resources, online magazines and textbooks) was R51.9m. For financial 2026, there was about R1.7m remaining in the budget allocation.
“The budget is received from both the city and the province through grant funding, where procurement takes place through an appointed panel of service providers,” she said.
Mpendulo said her department would like to see increased use of libraries by all sectors of the community.
“We want to keep abreast with technological development and deliver a quality service to all users. We want to be drivers of innovation for digital transformation and education,” she said.
David Fleminger, chair of the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation, which played a major part in advocating for the reopening of the central library, said the foundation believed literacy should be heavily promoted.
“Libraries are not a luxury, they are a necessity. Book buying has dropped off dramatically, we need to spend more money on actual books, we need to support local authors, because new books keep libraries vibrant and alive,” he said.
The foundation wanted more libraries to reopen.
“Getting them all open and refurbished is the aim, we are also pushing for libraries to open on Saturdays when more people can access them,” he said.
Library reopening marred by protest over long-shuttered Ennerdale branch
As City of Joburg (CoJ) officials prepared for cake-cutting and photographs at the recent reopening of Johannesburg City Library, a man rose from the audience to address executive mayor Dada Morero. He introduced himself as Melvyn Petersen, the founder of a nonprofit organisation “I Am That Man”, operating from Ennerdale.
“The Louisa Prince Library in Ennerdale has been closed since 2021. I’m carrying 500 signed petitions for it to reopen. Some of your officials here know me. I’ve e-mailed, attended meetings, done the rounds, but we get no answers. I’m sorry to break protocol, but I don’t know what else to do,” he said, before being cut off by an official over the microphone.
The mayor shook Petersen’s hand politely before exiting to the lobby, leaving staffers to accept the petitions. The interruption was a reminder that away from the cameras and VIP fanfare, some libraries across Joburg remain closed.
Throughout the City Library’s closure, opposition parties and stakeholders like the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation and the Johannesburg Crisis Alliance kept the pressure on the CoJ by staging protests and keeping the story in the media.
Some 40km away in Ennerdale, Petersen and his community have waged a quieter but equally persistent campaign for their library.
According to Petersen, the doors of the Louisa Prince Library have remained shut since the CoJ closed it for “urgent electrical repairs” in 2021. Petersen’s inquiries about the library’s closure and reopening have led only to frustration as officials refer him from one department to another.
“We started with the councillor, he referred us to the Johannesburg Property Company. From there they sent us to the library board,” Petersen said. “They talk about protocol, but we have followed protocol. We’ve done everything step by step, but no one wants to take accountability,” he said.
Meanwhile, the library’s facilities continue to deteriorate. A sign on the locked doors dated May 14 2021 says the library is closed for “urgent electrical repairs”.
Inside, dusty books and furniture are strewn around. Staff onsite point out holes in the ceiling, left by intruders who broke in to strip the electrical wiring. The overhead lights no longer function following a burglary last month.
The library was named after a “community builder, an activist, a Sunday school teacher and religious preacher” who started Ennerdale’s first primary school. It’s a far cry from Petersen’s childhood memories of a beloved hub of activity.
“My mother introduced me to the library at a very young age. It’s a place where you can explore. It also helps with your level of thinking, helps you become an eloquent speaker,” he said.
On a walk around the premises, Petersen recalled what had been lost: a kitchen where Meals on Wheels once cooked for the hungry, a performance space for dance classes, a hall for community events.
Director of library and information services Nobuntu Mpendulo said the library is on the city’s 2025/2026 planned maintenance priority list, with work scheduled to finish by June 2026. A new service provider is being appointed for the project.
THE BREAKDOWN
The working libraries:
The libraries not working well:
• This story is produced by Our City News, a nonprofit newsroom that serves the people of Johannesburg.
