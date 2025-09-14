News

Inside connected Inkosi Zuma's bloody body count, bribes and poison plot

Councillor Ndlovu's murder ignites political killings task team investigations

14 September 2025 - 00:00 By Chris Makhaye

The murder of DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu in December 2023 has become the torchbearer for KwaZulu-Natal’s reopened political killing dockets — exposing a chilling web of corruption, land grabs, and hitmen-for-hire...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bad blood: murder, threats and a dead dog News
  2. SA’s New York extravaganza: the questions government won’t answer News
  3. Ghost beneficiaries, dodgy payments and failing services laid bare in AG’s ... News
  4. Splashing out: dry taps as water boards drown in excess Politics
  5. WATCH | R14.1m missing after ‘internal RAF heist’ News

Latest Videos

Blood Psalms
Sarkodie - Lavida Loca ft. Lasmid (Official Video)