Madlanga commission dismisses claims lawyers, evidence leaders will receive 'excessive' fees
The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system has expressed satisfaction with how much their investigators and evidence leaders will be paid — more than R64m within six months.
This follows government concerns that attempts had been made for them to be paid more than the normal rates.
The commission, chaired by retired Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, has been rocked by allegations made just days before its first public hearings that there were attempts to ensure its junior legal representatives were paid more than the prescribed amounts. But the commission dismissed these claims, saying the sources were misinformed.
The allegations included that there had been a push for junior advocates to be paid two-thirds of the fees senior counsel would receive. There are concerns that at these rates the budget for the commission would be spent before it had finished its work.
But the commission this week dismissed these claims, saying a rate of two-thirds of the fees paid to senior counsel was normal for commissions of this nature.
Justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi told parliament this week that the commission’s total budget sat at R147m for its envisioned duration of six months. However, this fee was expected to increase, as the commission was unlikely to conclude its work within six months.
In a written reply to parliamentary questions, Kubayi said the commissioners, evidence leaders and legal researchers would be paid a hefty chunk of the overall budget. An amount of R78m has been set aside for operational logistics, and less than R5m for support staff.
Information at the Sunday Times’ disposal indicates that the state attorney pays senior counsel between R20,000 and R64,000 a day, depending on their level of experience. Junior advocates can claim anything between R7,000 and R47,000 a day, depending on experience.
According to commission insiders, the daily fees for commissions of inquiry have always been above the normal rate, and at present junior advocates receive two-thirds of what is paid to senior counsel.
A source said: “Their argument for this deviation is that this is a specialised process requiring specialised skills, but what special experience is the team bringing? It looks like they got what they wanted, but the minister is not happy about this. She wants this thing to be reviewed, because she knows there’s no money. So the solicitor-general must explain why he approved this thing.”
The commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, dismissed the allegations, saying the rates were standard ones. “The commission is comfortable that the rates being paid to evidence leaders are reasonable and in line with the requirements of the legal sector code,” he said.
