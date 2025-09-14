Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear reader,
South Africa’s public health system is under huge strain, with more than 25,000 critical staff vacancies, shrinking budgets and mounting debt. In Gauteng the number of patients treated annually in the public health-care system has surged by 1-million over the past three years. In the most recent financial year, provincial facilities recorded 19.6-million patient visits — exceeding the total population of the province.
While the budget has remained static, the province’s health department continues to sink deeper into debt. This year R8bn had to be cut from Gauteng’s R67bn health budget before the financial year began. Nationally these accruals stand at R24bn. Faced with more patients and less money, basic health services are shrinking and medical procedures are having to be postponed.
As a Sunday Times investigation exposes the horror of our health care, we also tell the curious tale of a Kempton Park hospital whose security costs appear money for jam, running into several millions for a derelict structure that benefits no patients. Funds spent on it could be helping to save lives elsewhere. The private sector has committed to funding the estimated R2.1bn licensing fee if South Africa gets the green light to host Formula One grands prix from 2027.
Bids closed on Monday and sport minister Gayton McKenzie told the Sunday Times the department had submitted “more than what was asked for” to F1 Management, the London-based organisation that decides where races will be staged: “The F1 asked for 10 things, we have done 15. We are ready. None of the other African countries bidding has a track ... We have the sponsors, the track and the money.”
Find out how the Kruger National Park and Robben Island fit into the bigger picture in the Sunday Times.Elsewhere, an urgent labour court application by a former high-ranking official at state arms manufacturer Denel has resuscitated the contentious loss of billions of rands of secret intellectual property.
Sello Ntsihlele, a former CEO of Denel subsidiary Denel Dynamics, is seeking to set aside a mutual separation agreement he concluded with the company in August 2023. Find out why this case matters and why Denel, once a source of pride, is now on its knees.All this and more in your favourite Sunday read.
Happy reading.
