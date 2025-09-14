Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

14 September 2025 - 06:03
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
Dear reader,

South Africa’s public health system is under huge strain, with more than 25,000 critical staff vacancies, shrinking budgets and mounting debt. In Gauteng the number of patients treated annually in the public health-care system has surged by 1-million over the past three years. In the most recent financial year, provincial facilities recorded 19.6-million patient visits — exceeding the total population of the province.

While the budget has remained static, the province’s health department continues to sink deeper into debt. This year R8bn had to be cut from Gauteng’s R67bn health budget before the financial year began. Nationally these accruals stand at R24bn. Faced with more patients and less money, basic health services are shrinking and medical procedures are having to be postponed. 

As a Sunday Times investigation exposes the horror of our health care, we also tell the curious tale of a Kempton Park hospital whose security costs appear money for jam, running into several millions for a derelict structure that benefits no patients. Funds spent on it could be helping to save lives elsewhere.  The private sector has committed to funding the estimated R2.1bn licensing fee if South Africa gets the green light to host Formula One grands prix from 2027. 

Bids closed on Monday and sport minister Gayton McKenzie told the Sunday Times the department had submitted “more than what was asked for” to F1 Management, the London-based organisation that decides where races will be staged: “The F1 asked for 10 things, we have done 15. We are ready. None of the other African countries bidding has a track ... We have the sponsors, the track and the money.” 

Find out how the Kruger National Park and Robben Island fit into the bigger picture in the Sunday Times.Elsewhere, an urgent labour court application by a former high-ranking official at state arms manufacturer Denel has resuscitated the contentious loss of billions of rands of secret intellectual property. 

Sello Ntsihlele, a former CEO of Denel subsidiary Denel Dynamics, is seeking to set aside a mutual separation agreement he concluded with the company in August 2023. Find out why this case matters and why Denel, once a source of pride, is now on its knees.All this and more in your favourite Sunday read.

Happy reading.

What action can Ramaphosa promise that we haven't heard before?

What can Ramaphosa and his team offer the Trump administration, or indeed the people of South Africa, in terms of plans for economic growth?
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Pirates are MTN8 kings

Not since the days of Mbulelo “OJ” Mabizela in the early 2000s have Orlando Pirates been led to glory by a teenager.
Sport
3 days ago

May Tseka's goofy shenanigans not implode Bafana

Four points from six is a significant return from Bafana Bafana heading to the final two rounds on the road to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Sport
3 days ago

Second half blitz takes New Zealand to 46-17 World Cup win over Bok Women

Teenage wing Braxton Sorensen-McGee scored two tries as defending champions New Zealand survived a first-half scare to defeat South Africa 46-17 in ...
Sport
3 days ago

Madlanga commission dismisses claims lawyers, evidence leaders will receive 'excessive' fees

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system has ...
News
3 days ago

Sorry, but I’m not really sorry

As a kid, Razzmatazz used to love making life difficulty for the old guys — but now he’s one of them.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

SA athletes seek redemption in Tokyo

Veteran Akani Simbine rolled into the ninth major 100m semifinal of his career, but it was Gift Leotlela who stole the show in the heats of the world ...
Sport
3 days ago

Former Denel executive flags loss of billions

An urgent labour court application by a former high-ranking official at state arms manufacturer Denel has resuscitated the contentious loss of ...
News
3 days ago

Ramaphosa fed up with ‘dysfunctional’ councillors and mayors

Party president issues stern warning ahead of local government elections in which ANC appears to be vulnerable
News
3 days ago

A case of ‘hair’ today, gone tomorrow for Mbali over ‘K-word’

Carlton Hair puts ambassadorship on pause after quip over African hair.
News
3 days ago

ANC officials reject Kiviet report on Limpopo conference irregularities

Probe into vote-rigging at Limpopo conferences has proved too hot to handle, with the party’s top brass saying it is biased and arrives at puzzling ...
News
3 days ago

Brutal Boks restore rugby world order

The Springboks are back to No 1 in the world rankings and No 1 in South African hearts after the historic record-breaking win against the All Blacks ...
Sport
3 days ago

Bad bowling habits hamper Proteas T20 World Cup preparations

When it comes to the Proteas’ bowling in the limited overs formats it’s increasingly becoming a case of feast or famine.
Sport
3 days ago

Business fumes over Tau credit act move

Big business is fuming over the decision by trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau to withdraw draft regulations to the National Credit Act ...
Business Times
3 days ago

You, by any other surname, would smell as sweet

We should be free to extricate ourselves from the decisions of those who imagined, without much ingenuity, our surnames generations ago, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Mampara of the week: Sisisi Tolashe

A fortnight ago, this paper exposed how this buffoon led a bloated government delegation on a multimillion-rand junket to New York.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Civil servants underpaid and overworked, says minister

Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi believes the characterisation of public servants as “lazy” is wrong — instead they are demoralised
News
3 days ago

Mokonyane says she may enter 2027 race to replace Ramaphosa as ANC president

ANC deputy secretary-general says she is 'a proponent of women taking over the party'.
News
3 days ago

Biohazard concerns after SA's largest medical waste plant goes up in flames

South Africa’s largest medical waste incineration plant which was under scrutiny by the Green Scorpions for compliance issues has been gutted by ...
News
3 days ago

Ethan revelation in Wellington lights

Rassie Erasmus finally unleashed Ethan Hooker on the world at the Sky Stadium in Wellington, and it was a revelation.
Sport
3 days ago

ANC must get real about bringing growth and prosperity to SA

The party’s fixation on outdated economic policies is holding the country back — especially in the face of Trump’s tariffs and cheap Chinese imports, ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Charlie Kirk’s murder will affect us too

Already our social media is thick with charge and countercharge as Trump’s supporters here clash with their critics to the left over the Kirk ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

IN PICS | Activists gather to redefine disability

Palesa Mosiea — who was born with nystagmus, a medical condition that, among other things, can cause blurry vision and difficulties with depth ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Slow down, grand design at work

The question Sindiso Khumalo asks herself is: why am I making more clothes?
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Q&A with IEC chair Mosotho Moepya on voter apathy

Fewer than 60% of eligible voters went to the polls in last year’s election. Chris Barron asked Electoral Commission of South Africa chair Mosotho ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

SA’s tourism sector at risk under ‘unfit’ De Lille

What minister Patricia de Lille is doing at the flagship organisation tasked with marketing the country at home and abroad makes absolutely no sense, ...
Business Times
3 days ago
