The big hospital squeeze: SA’s health-care facilities buckling under pressure
Faced with more patients and less money, basic health services nationwide are shrinking and medical procedures being postponed
14 September 2025 - 00:00
South Africa’s public health system is under huge strain, with more than 25,000 critical staff vacancies, shrinking budgets and mounting debt...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.