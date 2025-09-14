We are ready! Flooring the pedal in race for F1 grand prix
Sport minister Gayton McKenzie says Kyalami race in 2027 would cost the government nothing but yield a high-octane return on investment
14 September 2025 - 00:00
The private sector has committed to funding the estimated R2.1bn licensing fee if South Africa gets the green light to host Formula One grands prix from 2027...
