‘An entire generation of learners is disadvantaged’
Thousands of pupils unable to study Stem subjects at underresourced schools
21 September 2025 - 00:00
The basic education department’s latest data shows that thousands of South African pupils are blocked from studying critical subjects such as maths, physical science, accounting, business studies and economics...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.