News

Cleaners fired while bossed hired at RTMC

Traffic corporation seeks four executives, at a cost of R9.5m a year

21 September 2025 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The Road Traffic Management Corp (RTMC) has shed 34 low-level workers since August — including cleaners and admin staff — in a cost-saving exercise while moving to fill four executive positions paying R9.5m a year...

