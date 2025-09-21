Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

21 September 2025 - 00:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
Sunday Times
Sunday Times

READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:

Taking the gap: uMngeni Water directors ‘helped themselves to millions in fees’

Law firm with family links to chairman Vusi Khuzwayo scores from hefty fees
News
2 days ago

Mkhwanazi wraps up testimony — but where’s his evidence?

After 75 days, the KZN police commissioner’s claims of corruption and infiltration in the criminal justice system by an organised crime syndicate ...
News
2 days ago

Zille’s private sector plan to fix Joburg

Zille said she would rope in the private sector to help restore ailing infrastructure, from roads and water supply to the city’s power grid
News
2 days ago

IN PICS | Matlala's 'trail of death and destruction'

Police say they have linked three firearms seized from Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala to 18 murder and attempted murder cases including DJs and businesspeople
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa in 'departure lounge' amid DA gaffe fury

Top ANC leaders came down hard on President Cyril Ramaphosa this week after his controversial endorsement of the DA, forcing him to embark on a ...
News
2 days ago

E-mail 'concession' in Cabanac R5m firing case

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen told Roman Cabanac the controversy that finally led to his axing from government was not ‘fair’ but the ...
News
2 days ago

Patients desperate as water cuts hit Carletonville Hospital

Stakeholders say ongoing water cuts will compromise patient care and infection control.
News
2 days ago

Councillors 'engaged the enemy' before Ramaphosa's call to 'learn from DA'

When ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa suggested his party’s municipal councillors seek guidance and help from their nemesis the DA on how to run their ...
News
2 days ago

Where discovery meets development

Sunday Times launches a higher bi-monthly education supplement exploring South Africa’s strategic shift toward a knowledge-driven economy
News
2 days ago

MPC decision to hold rates slammed by the Left

The central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate steady despite inflation easing closer to its target of 3%, has drawn mixed reaction from ...
Business Times
2 days ago

No writing sabbatical for Karabo Lediga

Finding your voice and telling your own stories is what Karabo Lediga has been doing from a young age
Lifestyle
2 days ago

‘An entire generation of learners is disadvantaged’

The basic education department’s latest data shows that thousands of South African pupils are blocked from studying critical subjects such as maths, ...
News
2 days ago
