News

Discover the minds shaping tomorrow

Where innovation meets education: UJ’s Mpedi on role of AI in learning

21 September 2025 - 00:00
Kgaugelo Gumede Opinions and Education Editor

The unprecedented impact of the digital age on traditional pedagogical practices through adaptive systems such as artificial intelligence (AI) has forced many institutions of learning to integrate them into their learning systems...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘An entire generation of learners is disadvantaged’ News
  2. Taking the gap: uMngeni Water directors ‘helped themselves to millions in fees’ Politics
  3. IN PICS | Matlala's 'trail of death and destruction' News
  4. Umhlanga: ‘Our tourism gem is now a Wild West hell’ News
  5. Inside Steenhuisen’s alleged DA cabinet purge Politics

Latest Videos

Tears of Joy: Alaa Abd el-Fattah Released from Egyptian Prison | Sisi Grants ...
Latest on the fighting in Sudan’s North Darfur State | DW News