News

Mom killed for ‘laughing over Muslims killing Jews’

Woman dies trying to protect teen daughter from 'fate of Israeli women and girls who were raped'

09 June 2024 - 00:00
Yasantha Naidoo Durban bureau chief

Racial and religious tensions flared after the estranged son of Julian Beare, chair of the South African Holocaust and Genocide Foundation, was arrested for the murder of a Durban Muslim woman and the attempted murder of her husband and son over their support for Palestine...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. New ‘weapon’ to fight GBV epidemic packs a punch News
  2. Looking back: The biggest news of 2023 from A-Z News
  3. U19 skipper’s CSA probe is ‘schoolboy bullying’, says SA Jewish Board of ... Politics
  4. Concrete cubes, steel vaults and even dogs to counter theft of telecom ... South Africa
  5. It’s official: Team SA sheep shearers are a cut above the rest South Africa
  6. AKA's last tweet was about going 'blonde or platinum' if his new album 'Mass ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Navy pensioners cast adrift after decades of service News
  2. Gambler who sued casino faces fraud charges News
  3. GNU 'best option to save economy' Politics
  4. 'Sodi is my friend,' Paul Mashatile tells ethics committee Politics
  5. IFP torn between ANC and MK Party in KZN Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...