Palestine link to Durban murder sparks outrage
Woman dies trying to protect teen daughter from 'fate of Israeli women and girls who were raped'
09 June 2024 - 00:00
Racial and religious tensions flared after the estranged adopted son of Julian Beare, chair of the South African Holocaust and Genocide Foundation, was arrested for the murder of a Durban Muslim woman and the attempted murder of her husband and son because of their support for Palestine...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.