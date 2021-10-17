ANC banks on Ramaphosa’s smile to win the elections
Party says presidents’ image dominates posters and billboards because the party believes in him
17 October 2021 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s face — not those of ward candidates — is dominating ANC election posters because the party believes he is its trump card to win on November 1.
While other political parties have been selling their ward candidates to voters since campaigning started, most ANC posters and billboards feature the president. ..
