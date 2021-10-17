Politics

Bringing government close to the people in Okhahlamba

The Sunday Times visits local authorities with pristine financial management to find out how well things work on the ground

17 October 2021 - 00:00

Ten years ago, residents of Bergville and Winterton in KwaZulu-Natal had to travel to Ladysmith, more than 50km away, to access government services such as home affairs, the department of employment and labour and the South African Social Security Agency. Today, they can find them in a large community centre built by the Okhahlamba municipality.

Mayor Mlungisi Ndlangisa says this is what happens when the council's money is managed properly...

