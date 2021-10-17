Historic wine farm and DA mayor under scrutiny in row over donation

ANC demands probe of Blaauwklippen development appeal decision

The DA mayor of Stellenbosch approved an upmarket development on the town’s oldest wine estate just weeks after the farm hosted and bankrolled two events for the political party.



The DA this week confirmed that the cost of two events at Blaauwklippen on May 27 and in early July had been “credited as a donation in kind”...