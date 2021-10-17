Historic wine farm and DA mayor under scrutiny in row over donation
ANC demands probe of Blaauwklippen development appeal decision
17 October 2021 - 00:00
The DA mayor of Stellenbosch approved an upmarket development on the town’s oldest wine estate just weeks after the farm hosted and bankrolled two events for the political party.
The DA this week confirmed that the cost of two events at Blaauwklippen on May 27 and in early July had been “credited as a donation in kind”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.