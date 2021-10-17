Mandela would be proud of me, says black FF+ candidate

Freedom Front Plus (FF+) election campaigns will become festivals of songs and dance if one of the party’s first black candidates has his way.



Luzuko Matwa, who is standing for ward councillor in Langa, Cape Town in the November 1 elections, said he decided to throw his weight behind the FF+ in April. Five months later his face is on party election posters lining the streets of his neighbourhood. ..