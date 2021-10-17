WATCH | Is Midvaal municipality as good as it gets?

The Sunday Times visits local authorities with pristine financial management to find out how well things work on the ground

In Meyerton, Gauteng, the seat of Midvaal municipality, nothing stirs. The quiet avenues and mown verges are pristine. The only rubbish is neatly stacked in refuse bags, awaiting collection.



The residents are similarly silent. A woman, approached to ask if she'll vote to return the DA administration to the council that has scored a clean audit for many years, said she would have to ask her husband if she may comment. He declined...