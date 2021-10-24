Ramaphosa happy with envoy, but Eswatini remains restive
President seeks ‘climate of dialogue’ as security forces act to quell growing protests against King Mswati
24 October 2021 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday told how he had called Eswatini’s King Mswati on Tuesday and convinced him to “engage in dialogue” to help bring peace to the troubled country.
Two days later, Ramaphosa — who is chair of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) organ on politics, defence & security co-operation — sent former cabinet minister Jeff Radebe to Eswatini as his special envoy. Radebe was accompanied by representatives from Namibia and Botswana, and the delegation was assisted by the Sadc secretariat...
