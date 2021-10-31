Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024
Political group says former chief justice is willing to be their candidate 'if God wants him to'
31 October 2021 - 00:03
A group of pastors and professionals is lobbying former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to enter politics and run for president in the 2024 general elections.
The Independent Citizens Movement said this week that it had held informal talks with Mogoeng about making himself available for public office after his retirement from the bench. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.