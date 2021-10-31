Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024

Political group says former chief justice is willing to be their candidate 'if God wants him to'

A group of pastors and professionals is lobbying former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to enter politics and run for president in the 2024 general elections.



The Independent Citizens Movement said this week that it had held informal talks with Mogoeng about making himself available for public office after his retirement from the bench. ..