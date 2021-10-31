Smiles and apologies — that’s how Ramaphosa charmed voters

The president is the face of the ANC's campaign to win back lost metros

Will President Cyril Ramaphosa’s charm come to the rescue of the ANC by helping the party regain the majorities it lost in some councils in 2016?



For these local government elections, Ramaphosa has swapped his dark suit for the black, green and gold of ANC campaign regalia...